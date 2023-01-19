The Fossils of Ancient Unicorn Discovered in Scotland

The photo of the "ancient unicorn" fossil found in Scotland Photo by History of Yesterday

The mythology and folklore of numerous ancient societies are where the concept of unicorns originates.

Since the discovery of what may be an old unicorn fossil in a remote area of the Scottish Highland, there has been some speculation regarding the existence of the legendary creature and the rationale behind why it is Scotland's national animal.

The fossils appear to be relatively undamaged, however, some may have had their spiraling horns lost or removed.

Since more excavations are anticipated in the area, the precise location of the discovery has not yet been disclosed to the public.

No scientific evidence exists to support the existence of unicorns, as they are typically pictured in mythology and folklore (i.e., as horse-like creatures with a single spiraling horn). The unicorn legend, however, may have drawn its inspiration from other animals with horns or antlers.

For instance, the rhinoceros, which has a single horn on its forehead, was known to the ancient Greeks and Romans, and it is possible that early representations of unicorns were based on this animal. Similar to the single-horned "ki-lin" or "qilin," which is a mythical animal in Chinese mythology, the ancient Chinese were also aware of it.

The ancient unicorn fossil was later determined to be a Siberian unicorn, Knowing Daily reported.

Known also as Elasmotherium, the Siberian unicorn was a sizable animal that inhabited Asia and Europe during the Pleistocene epoch. Initially, it was thought that the Elasmotherium died out roughly 350,000 years ago, but new evidence estimates that it died out about 29,000 years ago.

According to History of Yesterday, the Elasmotherium was a rhinoceros-like animal that was up to 5 meters (16.4 feet) long and up to 2 meters (6.6 feet) height at the shoulder. Its forehead was covered with a large, thick, and curved horn that could have reached a length of 2 meters (6.6 feet).

The steppes and grasslands of Asia and Europe were likely home to the herbivorous Elasmotherium. It is assumed that it was a solitary animal that foraged and lived by itself.