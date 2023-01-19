Online viewers watched Twitch streams for 2.5 million years in 2022

The new top live streaming online platform Photo by Caspar Camille Rubin on Unsplash

Platforms like Twitch stand out as key winners from the rapid expansion of internet streaming services because it has fundamentally altered how viewers consume content. Notably, Twitch continues to provide a variety of content to appeal to various audiences, which has helped the site score higher in particular measures.

According to data acquired and calculated by Finbold, audiences spent a cumulative 1.34 trillion minutes watching content on Twitch last year.

In 2018, internet users spent 560 billion minutes watching Twitch content, representing a growth of over 57% from 2017's figure of 355 billion. The lowest number of minutes spent viewing on the streaming giant was back in 2012 at 72 billion.

Elsewhere, between January and December 2022, Twitch active streamers dropped by about 17% from 8.56 million to 7.03 million. The active streamers recorded a historical high of 9.89 million in January 2021. Between 2018 and 2022, Twitch's lowest number of active streamers was in September 2019 at 2.94 million.

Twitch has benefited from the trend by inventing ways to keep players and viewers engaged as the gaming industry has experienced substantial development during the epidemic period. Twitch has developed into a hub for gamers to display their talents and interact with one another. Through revenue-generating activities like advertising, sponsorships, contributions, and subscriptions, audiences support the players in return.

In the meantime, Twitch still faces increasing competition as established entities such as YouTube and Facebook venture into gaming streaming while capitalizing on their broader primary platforms. To sustain its market dominance, Twitch will need to remain innovative and focus on elements such as improving user experience.