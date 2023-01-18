Texas Dad Sold His Business for $51 Million To Build an Amusement Park for His Daughter

The $34 million amusement park is one of a kind in the whole world Photo by Daniel Lloyd Blunk-Fernández on Unsplash

A Texas parent discovered there were no theme parks where his daughter with disabilities could play. So he made the decision to construct one.

On a family vacation, Gordon Hartman had just gotten out of the pool when his 12-year-old daughter Morgan approached several kids playing in the water. Despite her attempts to become friends with them, they departed the pool relatively fast.

Hartman believes they avoided her because they were unsure of how to respond to someone who was disabled; Morgan has a kind of autism and the cognitive capacity of a five-year-old.

Hartman and his wife Maggie sought advice from other parents on where to take their daughter so that both she and others could feel at ease around her.

So in 2007, he made the decision to construct it himself. A former real estate developer, he sold his house construction companies in 2005 to found The Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, a charitable organization that aims to assist those who are disabled.

Then he began building the "first ultra-accessible theme park in the world."

He gathered medical professionals, therapists, parents, and persons with and without impairments to consult on the facilities. These were constructed on a 25-acre plot of land that was formerly a quarry near San Antonio, Texas.

The $34 million park, known as Morgan's Wonderland, debuted in 2010. A miniature railway, adventure playground, and totally accessible Ferris wheel are among the attractions. Visitors frequently inform Hartman that this is their first opportunity to enjoy such things.

A carousel also features wheelchair-accessible chariots that move up and down with the animals. Hartman recalls that Morgan was first hesitant about the journey.

Over a million people have visited Morgan's Wonderland since it opened, coming from 67 different countries and all 50 states in the United States. Any visitor with a condition is welcome, and a third of the workforce has a disability.