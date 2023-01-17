Buddhist monk considered the happiest person alive divulges his secret to happiness

Matthieu Ricard has been considered for many years to be the world's happiest person Photo by Wikimedia Commons

There is no definitive answer to the key to happiness, as it can vary greatly depending on the individual. Some common factors that have been found to contribute to happiness include having strong social connections and relationships, having a sense of purpose or meaning in life, feeling a sense of control over one's circumstances, and having access to basic needs such as food, shelter, and healthcare.

Additionally, engaging in activities that bring pleasure or a sense of accomplishment, such as hobbies or volunteer work, can also contribute to overall happiness.

However, a Buddhist monk who has been considered the happens person currently alive shares some key points that make him the happiest person. Ironically, happiness comes when you stop looking for it.

Just ask Matthieu Ricard, a former scientist from France who abandoned his profession and relocated to the Himalayas to become a Buddhist monk after receiving a PhD in molecular genetics.

The 76-year-old, who meditates for hours on end, was named the "happiest person alive" following a lighthearted study by the University of Wisconsin.

The monk's skull was connected to 256 sensors by neuroscientists, and they learned from this that during meditation, Ricard's brain produced gamma waves at previously unreported levels associated with awareness, attention, learning, and memory.

The scans also revealed unusually high activity in the left prefrontal cortex of his brain compared to the right, indicating that he has a heightened potential for happiness and the reverse for negative.

In many of the interviews that he has given over the years, he has shared some of the points that make a person reach the state of happiness, most of them leading to the conclusion of how important it is to stop thinking selfishly.

"It's not the moral ground. It's simply that me, me, me all day long is very stuffy. And it's quite miserable, because you instrumentalize the whole world as a threat, or as a potential sort of interest [to yourself]."

"If your mind is filled with benevolence, you know, the passion and solidarity... this is a very healthy state of mind that is conducive to flourishing,"

"So you, yourself, are in a much better mental state. Your body will be healthier, so [it] has been shown. And also, people will perceive it as something nice." (Quotes by Matthieu Ricard)

The cheerful guy himself has shown how individuals may accomplish this using a straightforward approach, provided they don't have a significant mental disease, in which case it's crucial to seek expert assistance.

He advises contemplating cheerful thoughts for 10 to 15 minutes each day.

Try to imagine doing something kind for someone else; even just recalling a happy memory from your past would do.