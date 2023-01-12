Life Did Not Originate on Earth, As Evidenced by a Meteorite Holding the “Source of Life” Proves

Scientist from Royal Holloway hodling the matter from outer space Photo by Royal Holloway, University of London

Science is still debating and researching the origin of life on Earth. There are several ideas regarding the origin of life on Earth, but up until this point, none have come to general agreement.

A new study has lately focused on the biological analysis of the Winchcombe meteorite, which smashed on a road in Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, in 2021 and plummeted to Earth. Under the guidance of Dr. Queenie Chan, scientists from the Royal Holloway University of London's Department of Earth Sciences have found organic molecules from space that might hold the answer to the origin of life.

“Studying the organic inventory of the Winchcombe meteorite provided us with a window into the past, how simple chemistry kick started the origin of life at the birth of our solar system. Discovering these life’s precursor organic molecules allowed us to comprehend the fall of similar material to the surface of the Earth, prior to the emergence of life on our own planet. It was an honor to be leading the team on the organic analysis of the first ever successful carbonaceous meteorite recovery in the United Kingdom. It was a pleasure and an exciting journey to be working with highly skilled and enthusiastic scientists across the country.” (Quote by Dr. Queenie Chan, at Royal Holloway, University of London)

A chemical reaction may have occurred if the meteorite, which was formerly a chunk of an asteroid that contained liquid water, had been allowed access to the water, turning additional molecules into amino acids and protein—the building blocks of life. The meteorite's study of various biological materials proved that it was previously a fragment of that asteroi

The Winchcombe meteorite, which makes up approximately 4% of all recovered meteorites and contains up to 3.5 weight percent of carbon, is a rare carbon-rich chondritic meteorite. It is the first meteorite of this kind to be found in the UK and the first with a recorded meteorite fall event, according to more than a thousand eyewitnesses.

The work was released in the journal Meteoritics & Planetary Science. On the larger exploration of the organic analysis of the Winchcombe meteorite in this study, Imperial College London and the University of Glasgow worked together.

Due to the meteorite's rapid recovery and curation, the team could study the meteorite's organic composition before it came into contact with the Earth's environment, despite Winchcombe's amino acid abundance being ten times lower than that of other types of carbonaceous chondritic meteorites. The presence of biological material raises the possibility that the meteorite belongs to an undiscovered class of unusual, weak meteorites.

Although the study still cannot offer 100% certainty as to life being started from outer space, it reinforces the theory of life on Earth being brought from outer space.