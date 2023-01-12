NASA Discovers Earth Sized Planet in the Habitable Zone

Also quite similar to Earth Photo by The New York Public Library on Unsplash

Scientists have discovered a planet the size of Earth named TOI 700 e that is circling inside its star's habitable zone, or the range of distances where liquid water might exist on a planet's surface. This planet was discovered using data from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite. It is 95% as big as Earth and probably made of rocks.

The TOI 700 b, c, and d planets were the first three planets in this system to be found by astronomers. The habitable zone is where planet d also revolves. However, it took researchers another year of TESS observations to find TOI 700 e.

TOI 700 e is an exoplanet discovered by NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) in January 2020. It is located about 100 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Dorado and is one of four planets orbiting a red dwarf star called TOI 700.

TOI 700 e is the third planet from its star, with an orbital period of just over 8 days. It is about the same size as Earth, with a radius about 10% larger. However, it has a much shorter orbital period than Earth, and its surface temperature is estimated to be around 800 degrees Fahrenheit, making it too hot to support life as we know it.

TOI 700 e is a rocky planet, and its density suggests that it is composed mostly of silicates, similar to Earth's composition. The planet is considered to be located in the star's "habitable zone", the region around a star where conditions are right for liquid water to exist on a planet's surface. However, because of its proximity to its host star and its high surface temperature, it is not considered a suitable candidate for hosting life as we know it.

The discovery of TOI 700 e, along with the other three planets in the system, is significant because it is one of the most closely packed group of habitable zone planets found around a single star. This system will be a prime target for future study, particularly for the study of planet formation and evolution, as well as for the search for signs of life beyond our solar system.

In addition, the star TOI 700 is one of the smallest and closest known to host a temperate Earth-size planet, making it a prime target for further study with telescopes such as the James Webb Space Telescope, which is set to launch in 2021, and future telescopes like the European Extremely Large Telescope (E-ELT) and the Giant Magellan Telescope (GMT).

TOI 700 d, the previous planet discovered, is not much different. It is located about 100 light-years away from Earth in the constellation Dorado and is one of four planets orbiting a red dwarf star called TOI 700.

TOI 700 d is the fourth and outermost planet from its star, with an orbital period of 37 days. It is about 1.2 times Earth's size and is considered a "super-Earth" planet, with a mass about 6.9 times that of Earth. It is located in the star's "habitable zone", the region around a star where conditions are right for liquid water to exist on a planet's surface, and has the most favorable conditions for the possibility of life of all the four planets.

The surface temperature of TOI 700 d is estimated to be around minus 20 degrees Fahrenheit, which is too cold to support life as we know it. However, if the planet has a thick atmosphere, it could trap enough heat to raise the surface temperature and allow liquid water to exist on the surface.

Emily Gilbert, a postdoctoral fellow at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California who led the work, had some interesting information about this project:

“That makes the TOI 700 system an exciting prospect for additional follow-up. Planet e is about 10% smaller than planet d, so the system also shows how additional TESS observations help us find smaller and smaller worlds.” (Quote by Emily Gilbert)

Planetary scientists can learn more about the past of our own solar system by discovering other systems in this region that have Earth-sized planets.

According to Gilbert, more research into the TOI 700 system using both ground- and space-based observatories is continuing and might provide new information about this unusual system.