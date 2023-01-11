16.4 Million Americans actually believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows

Where does Chocolate milk come from? Photo by chris robert on Unsplash

A nationally representative poll conducted for the Innovation Center of U.S. Dairy revealed that 7% of all American citizens think brown cows produce chocolate milk.

Mathematically, it amounts to 16.4 million milk-drinking, ignorant people. More people than live in Pennsylvania do not aware that chocolate milk is made of milk, cocoa, and sugar.

A poll was undertaken by the Innovation Center of US Dairy and Edelman Intelligence to determine if American people - yes, adults - are aware of the origins of chocolate milk.

According to the 'Dairy Good' internet promotion by Undeniably Dairy:

"The purpose of the survey was to gauge some interesting and fun facts about consumers' perceptions of dairy, not a scientific or academic study intended to be published. While the study wasn't intended for public consumption, it is statistically valid. The study polled 1,000 American adults online between 5 May and 9 May, 2017. Responses came from all 50 states, and the regional response breakdown was fairly even."

It's saddening to learn that 7.5% of Americans, or a staggering 16.4 million individuals, think chocolate milk isn't manufactured from cocoa, sugar, and milk but instead comes directly from a brown cow's udder.

16.4 million people, to put it even more in context, about equal to the populations of Cambodia, Chad, or Senegal.

Or, if we're keeping with the US, about twice as many people think chocolate milk originates from brown cows as there are people in New York right now.

In 1993, it was found nearly a fifth of adults didn't realize beef is the main ingredient in hamburgers, as discovered by the Department of Agriculture.

The study revealed four out of 10 fourth, fifth, and sixth-graders didn't realize cows are used to make hamburgers, and three in 10 didn't know milk is used to make cheese.

Over half of the elementary school students didn't realize that onions and lettuce are plants and that pickles are small cucumbers placed in brine or vinegar.

For some, this may be a laughing matter, but this should be an alarming matter and a concern for the American educational system.