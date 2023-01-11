The Discovery of a 57,000-Year-Old Ice Age Wolf

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrInN_0k9jDspp00
57,000-Year-Old CubPhoto byHistory of Yesterday

The mysteries of a wolf pup that has been perfectly preserved in permafrost for 57,000 years are eventually revealed, including how it died and how it ended up alone for so long. A female gray wolf (Canis lupus) that had been mummified was discovered in Yukon by a miner digging in permafrost.

The time the wolf cub died was confirmed by a variety of studies, including radiocarbon dating, DNA sample gathering, and measurements of isotope and oxygen levels.

Zhùr, which means "wolf" in the Hän language of the native Tr'ondk Hwch'in people, was just seven weeks old when it died, according to an X-ray scan of the skeleton and teeth.

Since Zhùr's mummy is the most complete Ice Age wolf ever discovered and was discovered in North America, it is of utmost importance to researchers.

This made it simple to gather and analyze the bones and provided researchers with a rare opportunity to identify where wolves initially came in North America. But having such a full specimen allowed researchers to look into what the Ice Age wolves were eating.

Eventually, the researchers were able to recreate Zhur's diet—despite not using the stomach but rather the analysis of the bones.

Throughout its brief existence, Zhùr was primarily an aquatic predator, preying on fish like the Chinook salmon that currently breed in the Klondike River.

Two of the most significant issues surrounding the Zhùr chick are how she was mummified and why she was left there. Researchers claim that she was killed when the lair collapsed on top of her. That would explain the excellent preservation of the bones as they would have been instantly submerged in a totally confined, frigid environment.

As the globe warms and the permafrost starts to thaw and disclose its secrets, such discoveries may become more frequent.

