Cunning Crow stole credit card and went to the ATM

Crow with stolen Credit Card Photo by Twitter/@kinoshi42155049

How come a crow would want a railway ticket? We're not really sure, to be honest, but that didn't stop one enthusiastic bird from trying to buy a ticket at Kinshich Station in Tokyo.

The curious crow poked around the ticket machine before hopping to the next machine, stealing a woman's credit card, and attempting to insert it into the card reader, as seen on camera by Twitter user kinoshi42155049. It got quite close to completing its goal of purchasing the ticket, but it fell just short.

Here is a video showing the crow in action.

The crow finished using the "stolen" card and gave it back to the proper owner, demonstrating unequivocally that not all crows are malicious, according to a local news source.

The crow probably didn't want to board the sluggish train, but it's possible that it was imitating human behavior it had seen at the station. After all, corvids are among the most intelligent creatures and are considered to be the most intelligent species of bird.

Previous research has demonstrated that crows are excellent problem solvers, expert tool builders, and skilled barters. They can do tasks like making future plans and comprehending the mechanics of displacement better than a human youngster.

The capacity of corvids to reason cause and consequence is very significant for this specific narrative and this particular crow. In a 2012 study that was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers used a stick to assess the ability of New Caledonian crows to comprehend concealed causal pathways.