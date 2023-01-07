The Dog Who Pushed Kids Into a River in Exchange for Treats

A dog would do anything for a sweet treat Photo by Image by Prachya Singhto from Pixabay

A dog is man's best friend, but they tend to choose the person who gives out the most and sweetest treats. This has been proven in a strange case from 1908, which made newspapers' front pages. A dog had become self-trained to push kids into the river in exchange for pieces of meat which he recognized as treats for the "good job" he was doing.

The story was first published on the front page of The New York Times. The ancient story was brought to light by Deputy editor of The New York Times Book Review Tina Jordan through her Twitter account.

A Newfoundland dog first hears a youngster yelling for help after they fall into the Seine river at the beginning of the narrative. To its credit, the dog looked for the cause of the screams before jumping into the river to save the man in the style of an old Lassie.

Good news thus far, The narrative claims that the dog's difficulties started after he received a great big chunk of meat as a prize, which is still a little bit of a cheap reward for saving an entire human infant.

Unknowingly, they had given negative conduct motivation, similar to how the colonial French had rewarded individuals for rat tails. The dog didn't have the moral courage to wait for the youngsters to fall in by themselves since it now understood that saving children was a shortcut to steak.

A second toddler fell into the Seine while playing nearby a few days later. The same dog leaped back into the river to save a second youngster, despite being substantially heavier with meat. The dog was given some meat once more, which confirmed its suspicion.

For a while, the sequence of rescues, followed by meat, and then rescues, persisted.

The New York Times reports, "every time he noticed a playing youngster on the bank of the stream, he swiftly knocked it into the water." Nevertheless, we advise you to take this report with a grain of salt.

After saving the youngster, the dog could have nodded at some loose meat that the closest adult happened to be wearing. Similar to how Pavlov's dogs came to link hearing a bell with salivation, the dog had come to associate drowning kids with a great big chunk of prime meat.