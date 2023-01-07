Oldest US Person Dies at 115 After Sharing Secret to a Long, Happy Life

Bessie Hendricks in her youth compared to previous years Photo by Alexandra Altman-Devilbiss/New York Post

The oldest American still alive passed away on Tuesday at the age of 115. Before she died away last week at Shady Oaks Care Center in Lake City, Iowa, Bessie Hendricks was the fourth-oldest person still alive in the world and the oldest person still living in the US, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

Hendricks was raised on a farm and was born there on November 7, 1907. Two of her five children, whom she later raised, survived her.

On June 27, 1930, she wed Paul and welcomed Shirley, Joan, Roland, Glenda, and Leon into the world.

During World War II, according to the Des Moines Register, Hendricks worked in an ammunition factory filling shells with gunpowder on an assembly line.

When he passed away on May 25, 1995, Hendricks and her husband were just one month away from commemorating their 65th wedding anniversary.

When she turned 110, Hendricks told the Fort Dodge Messenger that the secret to a long, successful life is “hard work.”

The supercentenarian survived the coronavirus epidemic as well as the Spanish Influenza, the Roaring Twenties, two World Wars, the Great Depression, the Vietnam War, the Iraq War, and the Cold War.

Three of her children, nine grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, and 42 great-great-grandchildren have already outlived her.

Besides living to see 21 presidents and many other important historical events during the 20th century, this amazing woman has seen how our world has evolved in over a century. As other elders who have reached such a great milestone in age, she is perplexed of how quick the world can change in a short period of time.