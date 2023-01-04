First-Ever Public Opening of Biblical Site Where Jesus Healed the Blind Man

Václav Mánes - Jesus Healing the Blind Man Photo by Wikimedia Commons

The location within Jerusalem where Jesus healed Bartimaeus will be open to the public for the first time in 2000 years sometime later this year. Jesus has healed and cured many blind people throughout biblical times, but one story stands out the most: the healing of Bartimaeus.

The story of Jesus healing Bartimaeus, a blind man, is a well-known and powerful tale that has been retold for centuries. It is a story of faith, healing, and the power of Jesus to change lives.

According to the Gospel of Mark, Bartimaeus was a beggar who sat by the side of the road, hoping to receive alms from those who passed by. One day, as Jesus was passing through the town, Bartimaeus heard that it was Jesus and called out to him, "Jesus, Son of David, have mercy on me!" (Mark 10:47).

At first, those around Bartimaeus tried to silence him, telling him to be quiet. But Bartimaeus would not be silenced. He called out even louder, "Son of David, have mercy on me!" (Mark 10:48).

Jesus stopped and called for Bartimaeus to be brought to him. When Bartimaeus arrived, Jesus asked him, "What do you want me to do for you?" (Mark 10:51).

Bartimaeus replied, "Rabbi, I want to see." (Mark 10:51).

Jesus looked at Bartimaeus and said, "Go, your faith has healed you." (Mark 10:52). And immediately, Bartimaeus's sight was restored.

The healing of Bartimaeus is a powerful reminder of the power and love of Jesus. It is a story of faith, of a man who believed that Jesus could heal him and who called out to him for mercy. It is also a story of healing, of a man who was blind and who, through the power of Jesus, was able to see.

But perhaps most importantly, it is a story of transformation. Bartimaeus's life was forever changed by his encounter with Jesus. He went from being a beggar, dependent on the kindness of others, to being able to support himself and live a full and independent life.

The story of Jesus healing Bartimaeus is a testament to the love and power of Jesus and a reminder to all of us of the transformative power of faith and healing. It is a story that has inspired and touched the hearts of people for centuries, and it continues to do so today.

When Bartimaeus said, "Rabbi, I want to see," Jesus urged him to depart, and the man's sight was immediately restored. Additionally, there are tales of Jesus curing a lady who had been blind for 18 years and a man who was born blind (John 9). (Luke 13:11-13).

The Pool of Siloam is situated in the southern portion of the City of David and inside the Jerusalem Walls National Park.

Surprisingly, a small piece of the fully excavated pool has been accessible to the public for a number of years. The pool is now being completely excavated and will either be opened all at once or in segments. The excavation of the pool will take several years as part of the archaeological project. There will be a specific place where pool visitors may see the excavation as it proceeds.

Watch for updates on this biblical site's opening to the public, possibly around the beginning of this year.