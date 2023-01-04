Scientists confirm that life flashes before your eyes upon death

All the important moments seen in a split second right before death Photo by Image by Juraj Varga from Pixabay

Historical literature from different departments has described an interesting experience where all have their life flash before their eyes in a second just before they take their last breath. To be more precise, it is not their whole life, but the most important moments in their life which usually represent happiness and positive emotions that they see before death.

Such experiences have been heard and seen many times in movies and fairytales, but scientists have finally proven this to be true. Interestingly enough, there was not an experiment that proved this, but accidentally during a brain scan that went wrong.

According to a study paper published in Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience, the brain scan of an 87-year-old epilepsy patient who unexpectedly passed away revealed that his memories appeared to be replayed in the 30 seconds before and after his heart stopped beating.

The patient, whose identity was withheld, had a heart attack, and because of his do-not-resuscitate order, the researchers were able to monitor his brain activity during his dying minutes. A multinational team of 13 neuroscientists led by Raul Vicente of the University of Tartu in Estonia performed the scan.

To identify and manage seizures, the researchers scanned the patient's electroencephalogram (EEG). He abruptly passed away, but the EEG unit continued to operate, giving the researchers a unique look into a dying person's brain activity.

Their interest came from many people who lived near-death experiences and have seen their life flash away.

The EEG brain scan revealed an oscillatory brain wave pattern with relative decreases in alpha, beta, and theta band activity and increases in gamma band activity. These rhythmic patterns and an increase in gamma waves are supposed to indicate memory recall (the gamma band decreases external interference, allowing for deep inward concentration like recalling memories). While meditating and dreaming, similar brain oscillations take place.

It has never been demonstrated in a human before. It is reported to us by those who have had near-death encounters when the brain switches to preparing for death. According to studies on these experiences, one has a thorough evaluation of their life and high memory recall.

According to main research author Dr. Ajmal Zemmar, a neurosurgeon currently working at the University of Louisville, the findings raise issues about when life truly ends and could soothe bereaved family members.

"This is why it's so rare, because you can't plan this. No healthy human is gonna go and have an EEG before they die, and in no sick patient are we going to know when they're gonna die to record these signals," (Quote by Dr. Ajmal Zemmar)

Despite the exciting research that has been done by this team of researchers, as well as the results they have received, this is only one case. In order to better validate this theory of "life flashing before your eyes upon death," more people during the same experience need to be scanned to identify if this is true.