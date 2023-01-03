Tesla on Autopilot Chased by Police After Driver Falls Asleep

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4adLde_0k1g3sIT00
Tesla car autopilot dashboardPhoto byTesla

A motorist in Germany had his license revoked when it looked like he dozed off while operating a Tesla that was on autopilot and giving the police a pursuit.

According to a press release from the Bavarian police, on December 29 at around noon local time, officers saw a Tesla departing Bamberg, Germany, and traveling along Autobahn 70 toward Bayreuth.

Officers attempted to pull over the Tesla, but it refused. Officials say that the automobile was moving at a speed of around 70 mph and did not slow down or accelerate during the attempted traffic stop.

Officers came up next to the Tesla's driver-side window and observed the driver, who was only given a 45-year-old male name, sitting back in his seat with his hands off the wheel and his eyes closed.

After 15 minutes of the pursuit, the driver finally awoke and complied with the police's orders to stop. The driver was actually sleeping, and the car was set on autopilot.

Tesla Autopilot is a suite of advanced safety and convenience features for Tesla vehicles. It is designed to assist the driver with driving tasks, but it is not a fully autonomous driving system and does not make the car capable of driving itself without human input.

Autopilot can help with tasks such as lane-keeping and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles on the road, but it still requires the driver to pay attention and be prepared to take control of the vehicle at any time. In general, Autopilot has received positive reviews for its performance, but it is important to remember that it is not a fully self-driving system, and drivers must remain attentive while using it.

