Nostradamus’ Predictions for 2023 Aren’t Looking So Optimistic

Nostradamus in a "burning world" of 2023 Photo by Image by Arek Socha from Pixabay

The world has seen a lot of upsetting events in the last three years, and they are optimistically looking towards a better year with the start of 2023. Nostradamus is known as the most prolific fortune teller, with over 900 poetic works defining different periods of time from the 16th century until the 3000s and even further.

So what does 2023 hold in store for humanity? Or better said, some parts of the world that are still in conflict. Here are some quotes taken from the work of Nostradamus and defined as predictions by History of Yesterday.

Putin's war and the Martian expeditions will fail

“The Antichrist soon annihilates the three. His war will last 27 years. Infidels are dead, captives or exiles. The earth will be covered with blood, human corpses, water and red hail”. (Quote by Nostradamus)

History of Yesterday stated that this prophecy might be related to Vladimir Putin, with the American journal doing its utmost to link world events with Nostradamus' words.

"The light on Mars that will go out" is one of Nostradamus' most bizarre prophecies. Rather than forecasting the existence of Martians, a power grid on the Red Planet, or a blackout on Mars, others have speculated that this indicates that a Martian expedition would fail.

Buckingham Palace would be hit by an asteroid and go up in flames

“heavenly fire [comprising] a royal edifice,” (Quote by Nostradamus)

According to some accounts, Nostradamus foresaw that Buckingham Palace will be struck by an asteroid and catch fire.

“Honey will cost more than candle wax. The price of wheat will be so high that man will be driven to eat his neighbor in desperation.” (Quote by Nostradamus)

Most likely, these quotes predict an ongoing increase in price worldwide with the political tensions that have been taking place in 2022. If the prices keep increasing, this will not be good news for anyone around the world.

Some may argue how accurate the predictions of Nostradamus actually are. IFL Science says that positive predictions are more likely to become true than predictions with adverse outcomes. At the end of the day, these are only predictions.