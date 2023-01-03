Couple Discover They’re Brother and Sister After 10 Years of Marriage

none of their family members told them, despite them knowing Photo by Reddit

After ten years of marriage and the birth of two children, an American couple claimed that they had found they were siblings. They made their announcement on the social network for video sharing Tik Tok. The husband is heard explaining that he and his wife have been together for 14 years and that they now have two children together before revealing that they recently learned that the children are siblings.

No more information was provided regarding how they discovered the information or what they decided to do after receiving the startling news. However, the video quickly went viral, with over 7,000 comments and thousands of likes in just 72 hours.

Many internet users couldn't understand how such a thing could have happened. They were curious as to whether or not the couple's families gathered for family reunions or attended the wedding. Others sympathized with the couple and voiced concern over how they would react to such shocking news.

Others were less understanding, asserting that the two should have recognized their connection just by glancing at each other. Certain individuals argued that some things should be kept private and questioned the two's decision to reveal such a personal portion of their life to the world.

Unfortunately, it happens more frequently than you may expect to couples who discover they are related. After a solid seven-year marriage and a six-year-old kid, a Brazilian couple discovered in 2014 that they were siblings.

Soon before their wedding, a South African couple who had been together for five years were stunned to learn that they were also siblings.

The unexpected revelation was made when the two, who had both been reared by single parents, presented one other to their respective families. They learned that they were actually siblings whose bitter divorce had split up from their parents.