Porsche Presents New eFuel Made From Water and Air

Porsche 911 GTS2 Photo by Image by Toby Parsons from Pixabay

Green energy has become quite a frequent topic, especially due to the high increase in gas prices. One interesting aspect is that most people do not believe that there are any other alternatives, yet Porsche has already started to produce cars that can run on eFule, made from air and water.

Electricity from renewable energy sources, water, and CO2 from the atmosphere are used to create eFuels. Unlike traditional fuels, they don't increase CO2 emissions and instead are climate neutral overall. eFuels can also power cars, aircraft, and ships since they are compatible with today's internal combustion engines.

This enables them to keep operating but in a way that is more environmentally beneficial. The same holds true for all fuel-based heating systems, whether liquid and gaseous. It is also possible to keep using the current fuel/gas infrastructure, distribution, and transportation systems.

The car manufacturer has used a novel synthetic fuel made out of nothing but water and thin air to fill up a 911 for the first time.

The manufacturer invested in Highly Innovative Fuels, a firm that created the eFuel, as insurance against being compelled to switch to all-electric vehicles in a world with no carbon emissions.

The firm produces the gasoline at a wind-powered facility in Punta Arenas, Chile, which is close to the southernmost part of South America and has an average of 270 days of wind each year.

The fuel is made by combining hydrogen obtained from water with carbon that has been removed from the environment to produce methane, which is then transformed into a fuel that functions similarly to gasoline.

According to a Porsche spokeswoman, the 911 used to demonstrate it didn't need any changes and could be utilized with almost any gasoline-powered vehicle.