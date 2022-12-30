Hospital Evacuated After 88-Year-Old Man Arrives With WW1 Shell Lodged in Rectum

Most of the hospital has been evacuated for the safety of the patients as well as the medical staff. Photo by Image by sungmin cho from Pixabay

A patient who arrived at the hospital with a World War One bomb lodged in his rectum put the doctors in a state of disbelief.

“An emergency occurred from 9pm to 11.30pm on Saturday evening that required the intervention of bomb disposal personnel, the evacuation of adult and paediatric emergencies as well as the diversion of incoming emergencies,” a spokesperson at Hospital Sainte Musse in Toulon, told Var-Matin.

After the 88-year-old entered the hospital in France on Saturday asking for assistance, the event triggered a bomb panic and resulted in a partial evacuation of the building. The artillery shell, which was eight inches long and more than two inches wide, was unlikely to detonate within the guy, according to the bomb disposal experts who arrived at the hospital and examined the patient.

But they were dumbstruck at the object of choice, with one doctor reportedly remarking:

“An apple, a mango or even a can of shaving foam, we are used to finding unusual objects inserted where they shouldn’t be. But a shell? Never!”

Stunned doctors subsequently began the process of trying to remove the object — which measured almost 8 inches long and more than 2 inches wide — from the man’s rectum.

Doctors started attempting to extract the strange device from the man's posterior that they suspected he had inserted for sexual satisfaction once they received the all-clear from the bomb specialists.

In order to remove the artifact, medical personnel had to take the old guy into surgery and cut up his belly.

He is currently in "excellent health," and the hospital anticipates that he will fully recover from the operation.