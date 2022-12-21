The Second Chrsitmas Story Within the Bible That Most Christians Don’t Know

The birth of Jesus Christ, but from a different perspective Photo by Image by falco from Pixabay

Many people are not aware that the Bible contains not one, but two stories about the birth of Jesus Christ. Both Matthew 1-2 and Luke 1-2 mention them. They share several characteristics. However, there are significant disparities in their tone, themes, and plots.

The traditional Christmas tale depicts Mary and Joseph journeying from Nazareth to Bethlehem. The infant Jesus is born in a barn and laid in a manger since there was no room at the inn. Choirs of angels and shepherds rejoice over his modest birth while the enigmatic Magi present him with priceless gifts. In this rendition, elements from the two biblical tales are freely combined. The liturgical cycle of Christmas readings, songs, and stable scenes have all been referenced.

The birth of Jesus is an important event in the Christian faith because it marks the beginning of Jesus' earthly ministry, during which he taught and performed miracles, and ultimately gave his life on the cross as a sacrifice for the salvation of humanity. Christians believe that through his death and resurrection, Jesus conquered sin and death and made it possible for people to have a personal relationship with God and eternal life.

However, Daniel J. Harrington presents the second story and why Christians need to know both stories. He also mentions why the New Testament holds both stories, despite most Christians referring to the traditional story as that is the one that people are referring to.

"Luke’s infancy narrative has provided the framework for the traditional “Christian story.” Its tone is upbeat, celebratory, and even romantic." (Quote by Daniel J. Harrington)

Late in the first century CE, likely at Syria's Antioch, Matthew composed his Gospel. Writing mostly for fellow Jewish Christians, he was a Jewish Christian. He aimed to demonstrate that the community built up around the remembrance of Jesus of Nazareth was the finest place for the legacy of historical Israel to be realized. All Jews had to consider how to continue the legacy of Israel as God's people in light of the destruction of the Jerusalem temple and the tightening Roman power over the Jews. The key to Matthew's response was highlighting Jesus' Jewishness.

This context explains why Matthew recounted his Christmas narrative in the manner that he did. He starts with a genealogy that links Jesus to both Abraham and David while featuring a few questionable women who still serve to underline the novel work God was doing in Jesus.

He then goes on to explain how the virgin birth of Jesus by the Holy Spirit fulfilled Isaiah 7:14 and how Joseph made Jesus the Son of God, the legitimate Son of David. In Matthew's Christmas tale, Joseph serves as the major protagonist in addition to Jesus. Like his biblical namesake, he is led by dreams and is the divinely appointed guardian of Mary and her son Jesus.

There is peril for the newborn boy and his parents in the wider narrative that includes the account of the Magi in Matthew 2. King Herod wanted to have Jesus assassinated after learning that the young "King of the Jews" might pose a threat to his authority. As a result, the family escapes to Egypt, and Herod imposes the death penalty for all boys under the age of two in the Bethlehem region. The family does not return to the Land of Israel until after Herod's demise, and then only to Nazareth rather than Bethlehem. The family is led throughout their journey by dreams and passages from the Jewish scriptures.

"What I hope to have shown here is that there is more to the biblical Christmas stories than gets included in the traditional account." (Quote by Daniel J. Harrington)