The government almost takes away mother's kids as DNA test says it's impossible for her to have any

Lydia Fairchild and her DNA test showing that it is impossible for her to get pregnantPhoto byHistory of Yesterday

The state sued Fairchild for welfare fraud even though she provided photographic proof of the children's upbringing and the children's father—her ex-partner—confirmed that he was there at the births.

This was because Fairchild's DNA didn't match the DNA of her children. She was forced to go to court alone since she couldn't find a lawyer to represent her, even after giving birth to her third kid in front of a court official and discovering that the child's DNA didn't match hers. Finally persuaded that she was lying in some way, the court decided to remove the kids from her custody. Fortunately, a knowledgeable attorney showed along and took up Lydia's case just as she was about to wish she had never been born.

When Lydia Fairchild, then 26 years old, sought for state support in the state of Washington, the procedure required both paternity and maternity tests. She was also jobless and had recently ended her relationship with the father of her children. The entire family had to submit cheek swabs, including DNA samples, to demonstrate their kinship. Social Services phoned Fairchild when the pregnancy test results were ready and requested that she attend to their office immediately.

DNA proof that Fairchild's children were not biologically related to her and that she was defrauding the assistance system by lying about her relationship with them was shown to her by the social worker and legal counsel. Lydia was startled and terrified.

Although there was a definite match between the children's DNA and that of their father, Jamie Townsend, the state sued Fairchild because a DNA examination revealed no match between her DNA and that of her children. At the time, Fairchild was expecting her third child. On the grounds of possible benefit fraud, the Washington State Attorney General's Office took on Fairchild's case. The prosecution first demanded that the family submit to three distinct cheek swab DNA testing to rule out lab mistakes. However, the outcomes each time indicated that Fairchild was not the biological mother of her two kids.

She was able to present photographs of herself with her children as well as testimony from her relatives, but the prosecution insisted that she was lying since at the time, US courts considered DNA evidence to be unfailing. In order to get her to submit to a lie detector test, they accused her of benefit fraud for identifying her kids as dependents on her welfare application.

The court suggested Fairchild consult an attorney, but they all declined, claiming they could never overcome DNA evidence. With photos of her two prior pregnancies and images of her with her children when they were little, the pregnant Fairchild proceeded to defend herself in court despite being distraught about the potential implications and realizing that she could not back down now and risk losing her children.

When the court recommended that Fairchild's two children be placed in different foster homes while the case was appealed, she requested that the court put the case on hold until she gave birth to her third child and the child's DNA was tested. At this point, Fairchild was just a few days away from giving birth to her next child. The judge granted the request and mandated that a bailiff attend the birth.

There was once more no genetic match between the mother and her kid when the findings were received two weeks later. The judge persisted by his claim that Fairchild had lied about the pregnancies even though the bailiff was present when the baby was delivered from Fairchild's body and saw as medical professionals took blood samples from both Fairchild and the kid for DNA testing.

But an attorney who was interested in this peculiar situation, Alan Tindell, volunteered to defend her. After much time, they discovered that Fairchild was suffering from a strange and very rare disease called Chimerism.

When an egg and sperm combine during human reproduction, a fertilized egg—which has the potential to become a fetus—is created.

Hyperovulation is the term for when more than one egg is released at a time from the ovaries, the female body's organs that make and acquire eggs. In these situations, the two eggs that are produced during hyperovulation may be fertilized by two distinct sperm. Two fertilized eggs that are genetically distinct can grow into fraternal twins as a consequence.

This means that she has two different sets of DNA. When doing the maternity test, the doctors could only identify the set of DNA that was not given to her children.

