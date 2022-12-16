Scientists Discovered Proof That Moses Split the Red Sea

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KQWgG_0jkusaOW00
Moses Splitting the Red SeaPhoto byRainbowToken

Many people have been astounded by the biblical story and miracle of Moses parting the Red Sea. It is regarded as one of the most remarkable miracles ever recorded in the Bible. Moses led the Israelites through the Promised Land and out of Egypt. The army of the Egyptian monarch pursued them. At the Red Sea, Moses stretched out and forced the waters to divide, ensuring the safety of the Israelites.

The Egyptians chased them, but when Moses once again complied with God's command to extend his hand, the army was engulfed in water. This occurrence is described in the Old Testament.

Being the pinnacle of God's rescue of His people from Egyptian slavery, the dividing of the Red Sea is noteworthy. The Israelites' exodus from Egypt and the splitting of the Red Sea are among the greatest acts of redemption recorded in the Old Testament, and they are commonly cited as examples of God's redeeming power. The events of the exodus, including the splitting and crossing of the Red Sea, are recorded in the Psalms, which Israel commemorates in their devotion.

God foretold to Abraham that his descendants would be sold into slavery for 400 years in a faraway land, but God also promised to free them:

“But I will bring judgment on the nation that they serve, and afterward they shall come out with great possessions” (Genesis 15:14).

Researchers have been trying to figure out how the Israelites managed to escape the charging horses of the Pharaoh for years. Fifty years ago, Cecil B. De Mille created a cinematic rendition of the Ten Commandments using his own special effects skills.

Researchers from the National Centre for Atmospheric Research (NCAR) and the University of Colorado in Boulder believe that various combinations of wind and waves may have produced the dry land bridge referenced in Exodus (CU). They now assert that they recreated these potential wind and wave combinations using computer modeling.

On their climax, the departure of the Israelites is performed out in the Nile delta.

The researchers hypothesized that a strong east wind blowing overnight may have held back the waters on a coastal lagoon in northern Egypt, allowing the Israelites to cross the exposed mud flats before the waves surged back in and swallowed the Pharaoh's cavalry.

He finally concluded that consistent winds of 63 mph blowing from the east over a lake that had been digitally recreated along the Mediterranean near the modern city of Port Said might have swept the waters back to the western shores, exposing wide mud flats and forming a land bridge that would remain high and dry for four hours.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2257

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

N/A
128904 followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Are Not the Richest People Anymore, Who Took the Lead?

Who is the Richest person on the Globe today?Photo byPublic Domain. For quite some time, Jeff Bezos, the CEO of Amazon, was known as the richest person on the planet. With the great success of Elon Musk's Tesla, SpaceX, and other companies owned by him, a battle started between the two for the richest person in the world.

Read full story
9 comments
Washington State

The government almost takes away mother's kids as DNA test says it's impossible for her to have any

Lydia Fairchild and her DNA test showing that it is impossible for her to get pregnantPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. The state sued Fairchild for welfare fraud even though she provided photographic proof of the children's upbringing and the children's father—her ex-partner—confirmed that he was there at the births.

Read full story
1 comments
Florida State

Florida pastor and his son used Covid-19 relief money to try to buy a $3.7 million Disney world mansion

Both the Pastor and his son have been arrested for allegedly scamming $8 millionPhoto byPopCrush. Federal prosecutors claim that a father and son defrauded the government of millions of dollars and attempted to use the money to purchase a Disney World house.

Read full story
14 comments

World’s Largest Hotel Aquarium Explodes Killing 1,500 Fish

Hotel's aquarium explodes killing 1,500 fish and sending 'wave' of water through streetsPhoto byDaily Express. Emergency services reported that a massive aquarium in Berlin exploded early on Friday, spewing 1 million liters (264,172 gallons) of water, over 1,500 exotic fish, and debris onto a busy thoroughfare in the Mitte neighborhood.

Read full story
14 comments

What Does the Second Amendment Say about Gun Control?

America and Gun ControlPhoto byPixabay/Author Edit. With Biden focusing on trying to reinforce gun control throughout the United States and limit the use of firearms, many people are not quite happy. As many American citizens revolve around the Second Amendment, it is important to look at it and argue what Americans truly believe in. There will always be a discussion of whether owning a firearm should be right or not; however, this depends very much on how you see things. Some would say that as long as it is legal, we should not question the gun control laws that have been put in place today. This is why we shall look at what the Second Amendment says about gun control and how most people perceive the Second Amendment.

Read full story
48 comments

Research shows that some people can understand what animals say

Can we actually communicate with animals?Photo byImage by wal_172619 from Pixabay. Researchers at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark have found that humans are able to understand the feelings of domestic animals such as pigs, horses and goats based on their vocalizations.

Read full story
81 comments

Firearm That Could Kill 100 Birds With One Shot Made Illegal

Desmond Bagley representing the Punt GunPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. To be more precise, this pistol has the capacity to kill 100 birds with a single shot and was designed for hunting huge numbers of birds at once.

Read full story
91 comments

Massive Breakthrough As Cancer Disappears for All Patients During Drug Trial

Every Single Patient in This Small Experimental Drug Trial Saw Their Cancer DisappearPhoto byImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. A tiny pharmacological study carried out in the US discovered that every patient treated in the experiment successfully entered remission from their illness, representing what looks to be a very hopeful advancement for the treatment of rectal cancer.

Read full story
402 comments

Congress Introduces Bill To Ban TikTok All Over the US

Politicians in the United States want to outright outlaw TikTok rather than merely limiting access to it. A measure that would restrict transactions from social media companies based in or under the control of China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, or Venezuela has been proposed by members of the House and Senate.

Read full story
58 comments

Scientific Breakthrough As Nuclear Fusion Is Achieved

The fusion record was achieved at the National Ignition Facility at California's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, igniting fusionPhoto byThe Japan Times. Achieving nuclear fusion, or, more accurately, the massive and virtually limitless supply of energy contained within stars, is one of the most challenging scientific endeavors that has been underway for the past 60 years. Nuclear fusion has always appeared easy yet nearly impossible, despite the fact that physics is fairly difficult. For the past 60 years, scientists have experimented with the notion of joining two atoms to create a single, heavier atom that starts nuclear fusion and releases enormous amounts of energy.

Read full story
3 comments

Archeologists Stumbled Upon What They Believe To Be the Nails Used in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

New research suggests they could be the two nails lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest CaiaphasPhoto byTel Aviv University. The experts say they discovered the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ. One of the most significant historical events, at least from a religious standpoint, is the crucifixion of Jesus. Most Christian organizations maintain that Jesus was crucified precisely as the Bible says.

Read full story
165 comments

All South Koreans To Become Two Years Younger Over Night As Age System Is Scrapped

All babies born on New Year's eve will be considered 2 years old since birthPhoto byImage by 나오 임 from Pixabay. The South Korean government has decided to scrap the traditional age system of counting ages which has been used for many years by them, and adopt the international system used by almost the whole world. This change will knock one or two years off people’s ages on official documents but could take time to seep into daily life.

Read full story
153 comments

Scientists Managed To Produce Cocaine From Tobacco Leaves

Tobacco leavesPhoto byImage by Couleur from Pixabay. Scientists in China say that through genetic alterations, they have successfully gotten cocaine made by the tobacco plant in a research that many people would not have predicted.

Read full story
208 comments

The World Celebrates Exactly 50 Years Since Humans Have Walked on the Moon

Eugene Cernan at the LM, Apollo 17Photo byHistory of Yesterday. The most significant space exploration expedition in history is known as pollo 17. This expedition demonstrated that there are no limitations to what humanity is capable of. The Apollo 17 crew set foot on the moon and made its first lunar landing on December 12, 1972, exactly 50 years ago. No other person has gone to the moon since that time. The Apollo 11 Moon landing was a landmark engineering, scientific, and human endeavor accomplishment in July 1969. The world has been anticipating that second.

Read full story
28 comments

Study Says Couples That Bank Together Are Less Likely To Breakup

Bank togheter to stay togheterPhoto byImage by Gabriel Ferraz Ferraz from Pixabay. A study by experts from the University of Colorado discovered that relationships between couples with shared bank accounts are frequently better. According to the survey, 62% of couples who shared an account spent money in the same manner.

Read full story
9 comments
Texas State

Texas Bill To Ban Children Under 18 From Social Media

Time for another Ban on Social MediaPhoto byImage by Thomas Ulrich from Pixabay. A congressman from North Texas has proposed a measure that would outlaw social media use among kids in the region.

Read full story
245 comments

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.

Read full story
425 comments

Christmas Presents Ideas of 2022 For the Whole Family

Here are some gift ideas for your loved onesPhoto byImage by Pexels from Pixabay. Once again, that period of time has arrived when you need to purchase Christmas gifts for the whole family, but you are stuck when it comes to ideas. The world keeps on evolving and changing, bringing new products into the world every year.

Read full story
2 comments

Archeologists Discovered an Ancient Bird That Was Given to Egyptian Gods

Researchers analyzing the ancient birdPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Ancient Egyptians used to bury mummified birds in their tombs as offerings to gods like Horus, Ra, and Thot. In actuality, the Egyptian mummies were buried with millions of killed birds. But until this time, it was not obvious if the birds were wild creatures or domesticated, like cats. Birds had a significant role in the ancient Egyptian civilization.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy