Research shows that some people can understand what animals say

Can we actually communicate with animals? Photo by Image by wal_172619 from Pixabay

Researchers at the University of Copenhagen, Denmark have found that humans are able to understand the feelings of domestic animals such as pigs, horses and goats based on their vocalizations.

The team says the findings suggest that certain information in sounds, such as how intense an animal's emotions are, appears to be conveyed similarly across species. The researchers also tested whether humans could understand whether an animal expressed a negative or a positive emotion.

“We can't really rely on what we know from humans because it varies so much between species; there are many differences in the way species express their emotions," said Dr. Elodie Briefer, one of the authors of the study, according to The Guardian.

In the study published in Royal Society Open Science , Briefer and his colleagues explained how they recorded vocalizations from six species of animals: horses, pigs, goats, cattle, Przewalski's horses (wild horses) and wild boars.

The team wanted to find out if the sound was made when the animal was excited – driven by a high heart rate or movement – ​​and if the sound was made in a positive context, such as anticipating when they were getting food or in a negative context, such as when animals are isolated.

In humans, the team used existing recordings of meaningless strings of words spoken in anger or fear to represent higher or lower emotional intensity – or arousal – respectively, words spoken in an angry or happy manner, to suggest a negative or positive context.

More than 1,000 people listened to the sounds . Thus, the participants listened to the vocalizations of each species. First, people were asked to rate the emotional intensity of the sound, either low or high, and then they were asked to rate the emotions, ie whether they were negative or positive.

The result revealed that overall, the participants correctly rated the emotional intensity of the animals in 54% of the cases and the type of emotion in 55.3% of the cases.

"Humans are generally better at understanding domestic animals than wild animals," Briefer said.

Briefer added that the participants' success in judging the types of emotions varied much more than their ability to perceive the intensity of the emotions.

"If we go to the next level, it's very likely that we can easily train people to recognize sounds," said Dr Elodie Briefer, adding that recognizing animal sounds could help those who work closely with them - from farmers to pet owners – to understand them better.