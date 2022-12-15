Firearm That Could Kill 100 Birds With One Shot Made Illegal

Desmond Bagley representing the Punt Gun Photo by History of Yesterday

To be more precise, this pistol has the capacity to kill 100 birds with a single shot and was designed for hunting huge numbers of birds at once.

It fires buckshot that holds more than 150 pallets and weighs over one pound (460 grams). This firearm has a 51mm barrel diameter. The largest gun to be regarded as a shotgun rather than a cannon, which it should be, is of a particular caliber. For the little time it was in use until it was outlawed, this rifle altered the hunting business.

Given that hunters would primarily use the rifle to hunt waterfowl, which had over 120 species worldwide in the 1910s, the gun would come with a boat mount. In the first half of the 20th century, this goose was highly valued. Lakes would be where you'd primarily find these birds. As a result, a boat would be used for the majority of the hunt. Hence the demand for the use of a gun mounts for boats.

An even bigger game has been hunted with this rifle. It was incredibly challenging to miss a shot with so many pallets and so much strength. Almost if not all (99%) of the shots were fatal. In fact, the Punt rifle was brought all the way to Scotland, where Scottish hunters could easily use it to kill boar. The gun weighs 94 pounds (43kg), and even if it was a very difficult decision, it was classified as a shotgun.

It is still unclear exactly when this rifle was built or produced. Desmond Bagley claims to be the gun's inventor, but many historians believe that he is only a fraud who is claiming credit for the punt gun's real inventor, who is still a mystery. Many claim that the punt gun's original inventor was murdered because he produced such a potent weapon. I will let you assess the believability of such a plot.

It seemed inevitable that the gun would be prohibited in 1920 after the Lacey Act of 1900, which forbade the movement of wild wildlife over state lines, and the prohibition of hunting marketing in 1918. The gun was prohibited because it was too effective and strong.

One shot from this weapon may potentially kill 100 birds, effectively wiping out the majority of avian species. They sought to protect nature since they were aware that species were extinction-prone even in the 19th century. Many of these punt weapons were marketed worldwide before they were made illegal. Over time, other gunsmiths duplicated the weapon and created variants of it.

There is a good chance that such guns can be still found and probably are still used in third-world countries were gun laws are not very well reinforced.