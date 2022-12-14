Congress Introduces Bill To Ban TikTok All Over the US

TikTok is harming many lives Photo by TechCrunch

Politicians in the United States want to outright outlaw TikTok rather than merely limiting access to it. A measure that would restrict transactions from social media companies based in or under the control of China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, or Venezuela has been proposed by members of the House and Senate.

The ANTI-SOCIAL CCP Act, also known as "Averting the National Threat of Internet Surveillance, Oppressive Censorship and Influence, and Algorithmic Learning by the Chinese Communist Party," aims to block access to TikTok and other applications that might theoretically be used to transfer user data from American users to oppressive governments, censor news, or otherwise influence the public.

The argument is similar to what US political figures have said for years. Although TikTok has made attempts to separate its overseas operations from those in China, such as by keeping US data domestically, detractors have said that parent firm ByteDance is ultimately at the whim of the Chinese government. According to the frequently repeated allegations, TikTok may identify government employees and monitor Americans.

In a November editorial article in The Washington Post, Republican co-sponsors of the measure Sen. Marco Rubio and Rep. Mike Gallagher attempted to make connections between some ByteDance leadership and the Chinese Communist Party. 23 directors had previously worked for state-backed media at the time, and "at least" 15 of them did so. Raja Krishnamoorthi, a House Democrat, is another sponsor of the legislation.

A representative for TikTok said in a statement that it was "troubling" that lawmakers were introducing legislation to outlaw the app rather than holding off until a national security study was finished. According to the business, the proposals "will do little to improve" national security. The business stated that it will "continue to inform" Congress on the plans created under security officials' supervision. The social media platform has repeatedly refuted plans to follow American users or in any other way knowingly support Chinese surveillance operations in the US.