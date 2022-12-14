Scientific Breakthrough As Nuclear Fusion Is Achieved

The fusion record was achieved at the National Ignition Facility at California's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, igniting fusion Photo by The Japan Times

Achieving nuclear fusion, or, more accurately, the massive and virtually limitless supply of energy contained within stars, is one of the most challenging scientific endeavors that has been underway for the past 60 years. Nuclear fusion has always appeared easy yet nearly impossible, despite the fact that physics is fairly difficult. For the past 60 years, scientists have experimented with the notion of joining two atoms to create a single, heavier atom that starts nuclear fusion and releases enormous amounts of energy.

A tiny cylinder containing a pellet of frozen deuterium and tritium, heavier forms of hydrogen, was exposed to 2.05 megajoules of energy on December 5 at the National Ignition Facility (NIF), a component of the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California.

The hydrogen inside the pellet fused as a result of the pellet’s compression, which also produced extremely high temperatures and pressures. The fusing atomic nuclei produced 3.15 megajoules of energy in a brief explosion that lasted less than a billionth of a second, almost 50% more energy than was consumed to heat the pellet.

“Simply put, this is one of the most impressive scientific feats of the 21st century,” (Quote from U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said at a Washington, D.C. media briefing.)

What is Nuclear Fusion?

Nuclear fusion is the joining of two light atomic nuclei into one heavier one while simultaneously releasing massive amounts of energy.

Fusion occurs when a state of matter called plasma, a hot, charged gas made up of free-moving electrons and positive ions, enters into a superheated state. Plasma differs from solids, liquids, and other gases in a number of unique ways.

Starting in the second half of this century, nuclear fusion may be a dependable source of low-carbon energy since, like fission, it doesn't leak carbon dioxide or other greenhouse gases into the environment.

This energy source is essential for reestablishing Earth's ecology due to the rising global population and increased demand for electricity. Additionally, since this energy source would be more economical, it might put an end to the global energy issue.