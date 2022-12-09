Texas Bill To Ban Children Under 18 From Social Media

Time for another Ban on Social Media Photo by Image by Thomas Ulrich from Pixabay

A congressman from North Texas has proposed a measure that would outlaw social media use among kids in the region.

Jared Patterson, a Republican state representative from Texas, has presented HB 896, which would mandate that users of social media be at least 18 years old before creating an account.

Once thought to be perfectly safe for users, social media access to minors has led to remarkable rises in self-harm, suicide, and mental health issues, Patterson said, likening social media to cigarette use before it was widely deemed unsafe in the 1960s.

The majority of well-known social media networks, like Facebook and Instagram, have a minimum age requirement of 13 but lack a way to confirm a user's age.

With Patterson's plan, parents would be able to ask for their children's accounts to be deleted from social media sites and social media firms would be required to utilize picture IDs to verify users' ages. The measure stipulates that social media corporations would thereafter have no less than 10 days to delete a child's profile.

The harms social media poses to minors are demonstrable not just in the internal research from the very social media companies that create these addictive products, but in the skyrocketing depression, anxiety, and even suicide rates we are seeing afflict children, Greg Sindelar, CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, said in a statement.

According to a Wall Street Journal study published last year, social media use by teenagers has a negative impact on their mental health. 40% of teenagers reported that their only motivation for posting on social media is to appear attractive to others, and 32% of teenage girls believed that Instagram only made their body insecurities worse.

Medical professionals from all around the nation have also expressed concern about the addictive nature of social media, particularly for young people who may be exposed to sexual predators as well as the risks of cyberbullying on the sites.