Texas Bill To Ban Children Under 18 From Social Media

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DGOrj_0jdA3vy400
Time for another Ban on Social MediaPhoto byImage by Thomas Ulrich from Pixabay

A congressman from North Texas has proposed a measure that would outlaw social media use among kids in the region.

Jared Patterson, a Republican state representative from Texas, has presented HB 896, which would mandate that users of social media be at least 18 years old before creating an account.

Once thought to be perfectly safe for users, social media access to minors has led to remarkable rises in self-harm, suicide, and mental health issues, Patterson said, likening social media to cigarette use before it was widely deemed unsafe in the 1960s.

The majority of well-known social media networks, like Facebook and Instagram, have a minimum age requirement of 13 but lack a way to confirm a user's age.

With Patterson's plan, parents would be able to ask for their children's accounts to be deleted from social media sites and social media firms would be required to utilize picture IDs to verify users' ages. The measure stipulates that social media corporations would thereafter have no less than 10 days to delete a child's profile.

The harms social media poses to minors are demonstrable not just in the internal research from the very social media companies that create these addictive products, but in the skyrocketing depression, anxiety, and even suicide rates we are seeing afflict children, Greg Sindelar, CEO of the Texas Public Policy Foundation, said in a statement.

According to a Wall Street Journal study published last year, social media use by teenagers has a negative impact on their mental health. 40% of teenagers reported that their only motivation for posting on social media is to appear attractive to others, and 32% of teenage girls believed that Instagram only made their body insecurities worse.

Medical professionals from all around the nation have also expressed concern about the addictive nature of social media, particularly for young people who may be exposed to sexual predators as well as the risks of cyberbullying on the sites.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 252

Published by

✒️Avid Writer with invaluable knowledge that is looking to educate users with the correct information. Looking at valuable historical facts and applying them to today's context. Follow me for more unique perspectives!

N/A
126731 followers

More from Andrei Tapalaga

Congress Introduces Bill To Ban TikTok All Over the US

Politicians in the United States want to outright outlaw TikTok rather than merely limiting access to it. A measure that would restrict transactions from social media companies based in or under the control of China, Russia, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, or Venezuela has been proposed by members of the House and Senate.

Read full story
34 comments

Scientific Breakthrough As Nuclear Fusion Is Achieved

The fusion record was achieved at the National Ignition Facility at California's Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, igniting fusionPhoto byThe Japan Times. Achieving nuclear fusion, or, more accurately, the massive and virtually limitless supply of energy contained within stars, is one of the most challenging scientific endeavors that has been underway for the past 60 years. Nuclear fusion has always appeared easy yet nearly impossible, despite the fact that physics is fairly difficult. For the past 60 years, scientists have experimented with the notion of joining two atoms to create a single, heavier atom that starts nuclear fusion and releases enormous amounts of energy.

Read full story
1 comments

Archeologists Stumbled Upon What They Believe To Be the Nails Used in the Crucifixion of Jesus Christ

New research suggests they could be the two nails lost from the tomb of the Jewish high priest CaiaphasPhoto byTel Aviv University. The experts say they discovered the nails used to crucify Jesus Christ. One of the most significant historical events, at least from a religious standpoint, is the crucifixion of Jesus. Most Christian organizations maintain that Jesus was crucified precisely as the Bible says.

Read full story
70 comments

All South Koreans To Become Two Years Younger Over Night As Age System Is Scrapped

All babies born on New Year's eve will be considered 2 years old since birthPhoto byImage by 나오 임 from Pixabay. The South Korean government has decided to scrap the traditional age system of counting ages which has been used for many years by them, and adopt the international system used by almost the whole world. This change will knock one or two years off people’s ages on official documents but could take time to seep into daily life.

Read full story
118 comments

Scientists Managed To Produce Cocaine From Tobacco Leaves

Tobacco leavesPhoto byImage by Couleur from Pixabay. Scientists in China say that through genetic alterations, they have successfully gotten cocaine made by the tobacco plant in a research that many people would not have predicted.

Read full story
201 comments

The World Celebrates Exactly 50 Years Since Humans Have Walked on the Moon

Eugene Cernan at the LM, Apollo 17Photo byHistory of Yesterday. The most significant space exploration expedition in history is known as pollo 17. This expedition demonstrated that there are no limitations to what humanity is capable of. The Apollo 17 crew set foot on the moon and made its first lunar landing on December 12, 1972, exactly 50 years ago. No other person has gone to the moon since that time. The Apollo 11 Moon landing was a landmark engineering, scientific, and human endeavor accomplishment in July 1969. The world has been anticipating that second.

Read full story
18 comments

Study Says Couples That Bank Together Are Less Likely To Breakup

Bank togheter to stay togheterPhoto byImage by Gabriel Ferraz Ferraz from Pixabay. A study by experts from the University of Colorado discovered that relationships between couples with shared bank accounts are frequently better. According to the survey, 62% of couples who shared an account spent money in the same manner.

Read full story
9 comments

Engineers Have Created a Generator That Produces Free Electricity

The engineers from Infinity SAV Australia showing how the generator worksPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Energy is a resource that, although being abundantly producible, has a price. People are searching for alternatives to keep themselves alive as a result of the political and economic difficulties that have caused energy prices to reach an all-time high, especially during the winter. We have adopted a more environmentally friendly approach to energy in the quest to stop global warming.

Read full story
418 comments

Christmas Presents Ideas of 2022 For the Whole Family

Here are some gift ideas for your loved onesPhoto byImage by Pexels from Pixabay. Once again, that period of time has arrived when you need to purchase Christmas gifts for the whole family, but you are stuck when it comes to ideas. The world keeps on evolving and changing, bringing new products into the world every year.

Read full story
2 comments

Archeologists Discovered an Ancient Bird That Was Given to Egyptian Gods

Researchers analyzing the ancient birdPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Ancient Egyptians used to bury mummified birds in their tombs as offerings to gods like Horus, Ra, and Thot. In actuality, the Egyptian mummies were buried with millions of killed birds. But until this time, it was not obvious if the birds were wild creatures or domesticated, like cats. Birds had a significant role in the ancient Egyptian civilization.

Read full story
2 comments

The Lost Continent That Ended Up Being Part of America

Scientists have demonstrated that the Buffin Island samples matched rocks found in an ancient continent that split 150 million years ago after forming three billion years ago. This region "anchors" North America in part.

Read full story
66 comments

The Horse That Was Able to Read and Speak

The horse, reading and arithmetic, with his teacher Herr von Osten (Berlin) 1890Photo byHistory of Yesterday. Wilhelm II's horse from Germany appeared to be able to count, name the days of the week, and even speak German. Much first thought that this was just Wihelm II telling a big hoax to get people's attention. Due to his mysterious prowess, Hans, the intelligent horse, had gained international notoriety. When William von Osten displayed his amazing horse in 1891, a large crowd of onlookers flocked to witness this extraordinary horse.

Read full story
33 comments

The Forgotten Woman With Four Legs

Josephine Corbin is remembered as the first person to be born with four legs, and she amazed the world. Taking into consideration that this occurred during the 19th century, the story became a world wide phenomenon. Yet, many did not want to believe it until they saw it with their own eyes.

Read full story

The First Televised Disection of a Person Will Air Tonight

Channel 4's My Dead BodyPhoto byImage by Rafael Juárez from Pixabay. Channel 4'sMy Dead Body centres on Toni Crews, the brave young mum who donated her body to science before she passed away. A poignant documentary set to air tonight will show a woman having her corpse dissected in a 'world first'.

Read full story
22 comments

Tortoise Celebrates 190th Birthday As the World’s Oldest Land Animal

A comparison of Jonathan in 1902 and Jonathan in 2022Photo byHistory of Yesterday. Jonathan the tortoise, who is now living at 190 years old, is the oldest animal alive. Jonathan has been residing on the magnificent island of Saint Helena in the South Atlantic Ocean for the past 140 years. Even those who care for the tortoise are uncertain of its past because it is so old. especially during the time when Saint Helen's served as a prisoner of war camp, from 1900 to 1902.

Read full story
17 comments

The Religious Group That Still Performs Self-Mummification

Luang Pho Daeng is not the only mummified monk nearby, although he is arguably the best known.Photo byHistory of Yesterday. The method of self-mummification was exclusive to Buddhist monks in the Japanese Shingon sect and was intended to bring about enlightenment. Even though Japan is not the ideal location for mummification, around 20 monks have been able to become mummies through arduous processes. Buddhism, Shintoism, Taoism, and other religions are incorporated into the esoteric Shingon sect. They follow the Shugendo ideology, which emphasizes developing spiritual strength via self-control and self-denial.

Read full story
78 comments

The Spacecraft Graveyard in the Middle of Nowhere

Space Junk Clean-Up OperationPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. There are innumerable metal and trash fragments in space. A few thousand pieces of barely trackable former satellites, operational spacecraft, abandoned satellites, and debris from previous launches and repairs, are swirling about the Earth at speeds that would make even a grain of sand a highly deadly missile. According to experts, there is a significant danger of collision, which, if it spirals out of control, might result in a catastrophic incident.

Read full story
6 comments

How To Make Your Own Diesel Fuel at Home for 80 Cent a Gallon

Home Made fule can be produced with common household itemsPhoto byImage by Lothar Wandtner from Pixabay. With the increasing prices of fuel due to various political and economic crises around the world, people are starting to look at alternatives such as electric cars or green transportation. One alternative that many people do not explore is bio-fuel or homemade fuel. The average price of a gallon of fuel in the US has reached $3.4 per gallon, which is over a dollar per liter of fuel.

Read full story
237 comments

The First Song in Human History, Estimated To Be 3,400 Years Old

The notes transcribed from ancient hieroglyphicsPhoto byHistory of Yesterday. Recent research has shown that the use of music for enjoyment is far older than previously thought—approximately 3400 years. A scrap of paper from the Syrian city of Ugarit has led to this discovery. A French archaeologist discovered and unearthed clay tablets in Syria in the early 1950s.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy