The Lost Continent That Ended Up Being Part of America

Baffin Island 1979 Photo by History of Yesterday

Scientists have demonstrated that the Buffin Island samples matched rocks found in an ancient continent that split 150 million years ago after forming three billion years ago. This region "anchors" North America in part.

The researchers came to the conclusion that the remaining surface of this continent should be 10% greater than what the existing models predict based on the makeup of the samples as well as the location where they were taken.

The scientists came to the conclusion that North America, Greenland, the Labrador Peninsula, and even Scotland were on different tectonic plates of this extinct continent. Pangaea was the sole supercontinent present 200 million years ago, but internal planetary processes caused a mass division that resulted in the continents taking on their current structure 60 million years ago.

Baffin was found to be a component of the North American plate and not another ancient continent, according to the analysis of the rocks. The metasomatized mantle under the North Atlantic Craton: Insights from peridotite xenoliths of the Chidliak kimberlite province (NE Canada), which was published in the Journal of Petrology, has details about the rocks examined as well as Baffin Island.

Parts of the Pangea continent began to divide into some of the continents we live on some 300 million years ago, but during the course of that time, numerous shifts and changes have occurred. According to what scientists and geologists have learned over the past ten years, this is caused by the tectonic plate hypothesis, which states that plates change every few million years.

Additionally, it is said that any pieces of Pangea that have sunk into other waters are the cause of lost civilizations. The shifting of the tectonic plates has also caused many of the regions where we now dwell on rising from deep waters. The changes that Earth has been through in the last million years, much alone 300 million years ago, are exceedingly challenging to duplicate precisely.

A supercontinent that unites the majority of the regions on our globe may so arise once more as a result of the ongoing upheavals. However, it will be a long time before the Earth experiences such significant changes.