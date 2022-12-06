The First Televised Disection of a Person Will Air Tonight

Channel 4's My Dead Body Photo by Image by Rafael Juárez from Pixabay

Channel 4's My Dead Body centres on Toni Crews, the brave young mum who donated her body to science before she passed away. A poignant documentary set to air tonight will show a woman having her corpse dissected in a 'world first'.

After receiving a rare kind of cancer in her tear gland in 2016, which resulted in the loss of one of her eyes, Crews passed away in August 2020 at the age of 30.

She expressed her optimistic and spiritual outlook on life and death while updating her Instagram followers on her progress during her treatment.

Crews also offered her body at this period to aid scientists in better comprehending her sickness and enhancing the lives of others.

And as a "global first," her body will now be dissected live on television, according to Channel 4.

"This film shows the dissection of Toni’s body during a series of educational workshops - the first time a dissection has been captured on TV of a named donor - which is intended to educate viewers on the science of cancer and its journey through the human body." (Cahnnel 4)

The documentary used AI technology to process Toni's diaries, letters, and social media postings to recreate her voice while also providing a fresh perspective on the illness.

This will guarantee that the movie is "packed with all the warmth and compassion that distinguished Toni's inspirational life," according to Channel 4 commissioning editor Anna Miralis.

According to the broadcaster, Crews became the first cadaver on public display in the UK since records were kept 180 years ago and the first British body to be witnessed being dissected in this manner in over 200 years.