How To Make Your Own Diesel Fuel at Home for 80 Cent a Gallon

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WAhyx_0jV8OoCU00
Home Made fule can be produced with common household itemsPhoto byImage by Lothar Wandtner from Pixabay

With the increasing prices of fuel due to various political and economic crises around the world, people are starting to look at alternatives such as electric cars or green transportation. One alternative that many people do not explore is bio-fuel or homemade fuel. The average price of a gallon of fuel in the US has reached $3.4 per gallon, which is over a dollar per liter of fuel.

Some states, such as Washington, have an average price of $4.3 per gallon, whilst Hawaii has surpassed $5 per gallon.

This is because many people think it is a complex process that only someone with a degree in biochemistry is able to produce, but in fact, it is quite simple.

Cooking oil and other common ingredients are used to create biodiesel, a type of diesel fuel. Any diesel car engine may run on pure biodiesel or biodiesel mixed with petroleum-based diesel. There is no need for changes, and the outcome is a less priced, renewable, and clean-burning fuel.

Here's how to turn fresh oil into biodiesel. Starting with the fundamentals will help you understand how to produce biodiesel from used cooking oil, although it is a little more complicated.

This is a recipe provided by chemistry expert Anne Marie Helmenstine, Ph.D.

  • 1 liter of new vegetable oil
  • 3.5 grams (0.12 ounces) sodium hydroxide (also known as lye). Sodium hydroxide is used for some drain cleaners. The label should state that the product contains sodium hydroxide (not calcium hypochlorite, which is found in many other drain cleaners).
  • 200 milliliters (6.8 fluid ounces) of methanol (methyl alcohol).
  • Blender with a low-speed option. The pitcher for the blender is to be used only for making biodiesel. You want to use one made from glass, not plastic because the methanol you will use can react with plastic.
  • Digital scale to accurately measure 3.5 grams, which equals 0.12 ounces
  • Glass container marked for 200 milliliters (6.8 fluid ounces). If you don't have a beaker, measure the volume using a measuring cup, pour it into a glass jar, then mark the fill-line on the outside of the jar.
  • Glass or plastic container that is marked for 1 liter (1.1 quarts)
  • Widemouthed glass or plastic container that will hold at least 1.5 liters (2-quart pitcher works well)

Once you have gathered all the necessary resources, here is how to produce biofuel. Because a room's temperature below 70 degrees Fahrenheit will prevent the chemical reaction from finishing, you should make the biodiesel in one that is at least that warm.

Label all of your containers with the phrase "Toxic—Only Use for Making Biodiesel" if you haven't already. You don't want anybody to drink your supplies, and you also don't want to serve meals in glasses again.

200 ml of methanol (Heet) should be added to the glass blender pitcher.

Slowly pour 3.5 grams of sodium hydroxide into the blender while it is running on the lowest speed (lye). Sodium methoxide is the product of this reaction, and it needs to be utilized soon away to maintain its efficacy. It can be stored away from oxygen and moisture, like sodium hydroxide, although that would not be feasible for a residential setup.

Add 1 liter of vegetable oil to the mixture after mixing the methanol and sodium hydroxide for about 2 minutes, or until the sodium hydroxide has fully dissolved.

For 20 to 30 minutes, keep combining this mixture (at low speed).

Fill a jar with a wide opening with the mixture. The liquid will start to divide into layers as you watch. Glycerin will be the layer at the bottom. There is biodiesel on top.

The combination needs at least a few hours to completely separate. The top layer should be preserved for use as biodiesel fuel. The glycerin is yours to retain and use for other purposes. The biodiesel may be gently poured out or removed from the glycerin using a pump or baster.

That is how simple it is to make your own fuel, and all of the products you use in production should come to 80 cents per gallon. This depends on the location you live as well as not taking into consideration the tools used such as the mixer and utensils.

All diesel engines should work with this type of biofuel; just make sure you have a diesel engine before pouring it into your car's fuel tank.

Published by

Andrei Tapalaga

