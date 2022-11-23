Fisherman Caught a 67 Pounds Goldfish Breaking the World Record

Andy Hackett with Carrot the goldfish. Photo by YouTube

Typically, goldfish are large enough to live contentedly in a bowl in a person's house, while hardly taking up enough space to create any difficulty.

However, when he caught one of the largest fish in the world, weighing more than 30 kg, angler Andy Hackett was able to snag a far larger replica of the carnival prize favorite (67 pounds, or five stone).

At Champagne, France's Bluewater Lakes, the elusive fish—known as the Carrot because of its orange color—was finally caught. It was thrown into the lake 20 years ago, and ever since, it has proven to be a tricky client.

The fish, sometimes known as "The Carrot," is a combination between the typically orange-colored leather carp and the koi carp.

Have a look at this video showcasing how the fisherman is raising the 67-pound goldfish out of the water:

“I knew it was a big fish when it took my bait and went off side to side and up and down with it. Then it came to the surface 30 or 40 yards out and I saw that it was orange. It was brilliant to catch it but it was also sheer luck.” (Quote by the Fisherman)

The Carrot, caught by Jason Fugate in Minnesota in 2019, is 30 lbs. heavier than the goldfish that was formerly thought to be the largest in the world. Additionally, it is larger than twice as much as a 30 lb. koi carp that Raphael Biagini caught in southern France in 2019.

Carrot has been set free to grow and be caught by other fishermen.