Twin Babies Were Already 30 Years Old at Birth

Twins Lydia and Timothy, here with their parents Philip and Rachel Ridgeway Photo by NYPost/Ridgeway Family

Can you imagine two babies or twins already 30 years old, despite being born just a few days prior? Just a few weeks old, Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway might have grown up using dial-up to access AOL, adoring Barney the dinosaur, and renting movies from Blockbuster.

The Oregon twins, born on October 31, broke the previous record for the oldest embryos used to create a baby: 29 years and ten months.

These twins are the oldest reported to result in a live delivery, while an older embryo may have been utilized in the past as the date embryos are frozen is sometimes not noted.

Surprisingly, the embryos were developed barely five years after the adoption of their father, at a period when Seinfeld was still in its early seasons and Bill Clinton had just defeated George H. Bush for the presidency. In 1992, the embryos were donated by a 34-year-old egg donor and a father in his 50s. The twins so surpass Molly Gibson, the previous record holder born in 2020 and whose embryo was 27 years old.

After having four children, new parents Philip and Rachel Ridgeway told The Washington Post that they felt driven to have additional children and wanted to aid "children in need" in particular. However, they did not anticipate breaking a

“We liked the idea that we are saving lives that are trapped,” (Quote by Philip)

The National Embryo Donation Center (NEDC), a Knoxville, Tennessee, non-profit that offers donated embryos to couples desiring children, offered the couple the oldest choice that was still available.

The embryos were subsequently given to NEDC, a Christian charity that provides free embryo donation services to child-seeking couples.

IVF patients frequently face the challenging decision of what to do with their leftover frozen embryos after determining their family is complete: keep them on ice forever, allow them to thaw, donate them to others who can't conceive on their own, or offer them to science for study.

Many anti-abortion states have passed "personhood statutes" to safeguard the rights of embryos because some individuals, notably Evangelical Christians like the Ridgeways, believe that embryos are living creatures.

Many patients who develop embryos are hesitant to reject their unborn children because of this morally ambiguous situation, leading to an embryo storage crisis. According to research cited by NEDC, which now houses about 6,000 embryos, the US is home to over 1,000,000 frozen embryos.

Hopefully, this example will motivate more people to do this.