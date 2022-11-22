Scientists Discover that Parasite found in Brain Is Making People More Beautiful

Microscopic Parasite Photo by History of Yesterday

The parasite Toxoplasma gondii affects 50% of the world's population, which is a fascinating fact that few people are aware of. This parasite, which lives within human eyes and brains, is passed from cats to people. It is alleged that the parasite can alter a person's personality and increase their attractiveness.

This has been demonstrated to be accurate in several investigations. In 2011, rats were used in a study. The toxoplasma infection caused by the researchers made some rats more popular than others in the group.

Similar results among people have been found in a more recent investigation. A sample of 178 non-infected individuals and 35 sick individuals were employed in the study. Only facial features were considered while rating each person's perceived beauty.

Composite images of ten infected men and women (left) compared to ten non-infected men and women (right) Photo by History of Yesterday

Once the results were tallied, a significant difference between the two groups was found. All infected people were deemed in better health and had higher attractiveness evaluations. Infected men and women also had more symmetrical faces, more sexual partners, lower BMIs, and higher beauty ratings. Additionally, it was shown that infected people had better overall symmetry.

These results are in line with past research on rats. They suggest that the parasite may either directly affect the host's appearance and facial characteristics to increase the probability that they would mate or that the infection's byproducts may just so happen to be favorable.

“Framed in an evolutionary framework, the findings suggest that the elevated testosterone levels and the expression of psychopathological symptoms can be seen as the result of the manipulation exerted by Toxoplasma gondii either to reach its definitive host or to increase its spread. Future research can benefit from integrating insights from evolutionary biology and parasite-host interactions with physiology, immunology, and mental health to develop a better understanding of mental health etiology.” (Source: Javier l. Borraz-Leon et al.)

Males infected with Toxoplasma gondii have been found to have higher testosterone levels, which may cause the alterations in masculine facial features. The samples of infected persons may also be skewed by healthy individuals who can afford the physiological expenses of possessing a parasite.

However, much more research is required to fully comprehend how parasites may alter human phenotypes so profoundly at the molecular level.