Salt Bae Shares a $166,000 Bill From His Restaurant Leaving People Mind Blown

Salt Bae in Action Photo by SaltBae/Instagram

It goes without saying that dining at one of the venues owned by the influential restaurateur will require you to go deep into your wallet.

To give you a sense of what's on the menu, they have a steak coated in gold leaf. Nusret Gökçe, also known as Salt Bae, uploaded a picture of a banknote with many numbers at the bottom.

The sum of the meal and drink orders placed by the diners at the Nusr-Et Steakhouse Abu Dhabi during their visit was 615,065 United Arab Emirates Dirhams, which comes close to $166,000.

That appears to be about $1,000 per person each night when divided among the 14 persons seated at the table. But if you read the bill carefully, you'll discover that the service price isn't included.

You can guarantee that everyone had to work a little harder to pay the bill because it was so expensive.

If you read the account carefully, you'll see that there were a few orders that stood out and caused the total cost to soar.

Five bottles of Pétrus wine, totaling 325,000 United Arab Emirates Dirhams or $88,000

It cost 200,000 United Arab Emirates Dirhams or $55,000 for two 2009 Louis XIII Pétrus wine bottles.

Therefore, these orders by themselves were able to increase the bill significantly.

The remainder of the cost looks to be your typical meal selections, enough to serve a little over a dozen people. However, it appears that Salt Bae's fans are unimpressed after he posted the bill to Instagram.

Some have mentioned that this shows bad business practices and quite an unprofessional flex. While others have pointed out that the post made them so frightened that they will never dare to enter a Salt Bae restaurant.