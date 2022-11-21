Bear Nicknamed ‘The Boss’ Survived Being Hit by a Train

The Boss caught on camera Photo by LadBible

The Boss is the moniker given to a massive 600-pound male grizzly bear wandering a Canadian national park because of his notoriety and size. The Boss is not only made famous by the fact that he survived after being hit by a train but also by the fact that he fathered 70% of the cubs in his region.

It is generally accepted that the enormous grizzly bear, which is supposed to be approximately 20 years old, is the largest and fiercest bear in Banff National Park.

The Boss, formally known as the rather less remarkable Bear 122, is also known to murder and cannibalize lesser bears, and as you might expect, he comes with a stern warning for people to stay away.

One of the problems of this method of travel, though, is the risk of being struck by a train. Reportedly he’s been hit by at least one train during his twenty years of expeditions. Imagine a big 600-pound grizzly facing a train hurtling down a railroad track at almost 70 miles per hour and coming out alive!

A group of hikers discovered The Boss eating an animal corpse back in 2013, which led to the path's closure for everyone's safety.

Officials discovered the remains of a small black bear that had been eaten by the much larger bear when it was later reopened after the bear had wandered off. It was completely consumed, according to Steve Michel, a human-wildlife conflict specialist with Banff National Park.

"There was nothing remaining other than a skull, a hide, the four paws, and some bones. There were indications the black bear was foraging on the trail at the time." (Quote by Steve Michel)

The Boss has been noticed by tourists and locals on numerous occasions and even filmed from a safe distance.

This is one bear that you don't want to face.