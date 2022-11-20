Cat Goes Viral for Taking Selfies

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oYWXU_0jGpOoBb00
Hakuna MatataYoremahm/Instagram

A gray Tabby cat from northern Arizona that was saved takes some really amazing selfies. And, of course, he has gained Internet fame!

Manny, a handsome cat, has been dubbed "Selfie Cat" after pictures of him that appear to have been taken with a GoPro and posted on his owner's Instagram went viral.

The owner of Manny, Yorem Ahm, said that despite having four dogs and four cats with his wife, Manny is "probably the most intelligent, inquisitive cat we've ever had."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OjBdI_0jGpOoBb00
Manny with his two dog friendsYoremahm/Instagram

Most of the selfies taken are with Manny's friends or other pets he lives with. The owners are really having fun with their pets, and Instagram users can't have enough of it.

The Instagram account entitled "Manny The Selfie Cat" (yoremahm) has gone viral for the amazing selfies Manny has been taking. Some of the selfies shown on the account are photoshopped with exotic animals, but the images are taken by Manny, who has a go pro strapped to one of his paws, and it seems that the cat is having a good time doing it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eC2ly_0jGpOoBb00
Manny with MonkeysYoremahm/Instagram

The cat owners take it to exotic places such as wild animal preservation to take interesting photos. The photos have been event posted on Pubity's Instagram page, and in a matter of hours, the collection of photos received hundreds of thousands of likes and millions of views, making it quite the post on Instagram lately.

Manny may even pass the world record for the most famous cat on the internet.

