Italian Town Offering $30,000 to Anyone Who Moves There

Italian village houses in Presicce provinence Decanter

Moving to a place many called a paradise whilst receiving $30,000 must sound too good to be true. The provincial Presicce is joining the ranks of other run-down, unfortunate, but oh-so-beautiful Italian towns to encourage newcomers through innovative tactics. According to CNN, in one situation, the government is giving $30,000 to buy an abandoned house so people may move in.

The more-than-affordable offer is not yet finalized, according to Palese, but in the coming weeks, further details and applications should be made accessible via Presicce's town hall website. Purchasing real estate built before 1991 and establishing residency in Precise are requirements. A 500-square-foot house will run you around $25,000.

"We will be offering up to 30,000 euros to people willing to move here and buy one of these abandoned dwellings," he says. "The total funding will be split in two: it will go partly into buying an old home and partly into restyling it, if needed."

“There are many empty homes in the historical center built before 1991 which we would like to see alive again with new residents,” local Presicce councilor Alfredo Palese told the news outlet of the village, which dates to the Middle Ages. “It is a pity witnessing how our old districts full of history, wonderful architecture and art are slowly emptying.”

Additionally, the location is fantastic, being near Santa Maria di Leuca's powder beaches and crystal-clear seas while being surrounded by the Salento region's natural beauty in the heel of Italy.

Authorities in Presicce are hoping that the promise of a financial incentive would revitalize their shrinking town, where there are fewer babies every year.

Palese claims that a 2019 merger with a neighboring municipality to become the bigger Presicce-Acquarica town has left them with additional money to ensure the project can continue for years.