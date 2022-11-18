Ghost Island Has Not Been Seen Since 1878

Hy-Brasil is also known as the Irish Atlantis History of Yesterday

Hy-Brasil has been mentioned in various myths, including those involving substantial black bunnies who lived with a sorcerer, gods that are shrouded in the mist, vanished civilizations, and, of course, UFOs. The phantom island appeared on maps from the 14th through the 19th centuries, despite never being found. This, according to historians, was caused by the fact that cartographers could not inspect every site and location and occasionally unintentionally incorporated persistent myths in their maps.

This mysterious island had been recorded in historical texts, and the last archive of its existence had been written down in the 1888 book Irish Wonders by D. R. McAnally; the floating island was seen by the inhabitants of County Cork on 7 July 1878. A paragraph from the book describes the island's existence and how it disappeared in 1878.

“On Sunday afternoon, 7 July 1878, the inhabitants of Ballycotton in County Cork were greatly excited by the sudden appearance of an island far out to sea, which was not known to exist. The men of Ballycotton town and island were fishermen and knew the sea as well as they knew the land. The day before they had gone out in their boats and headed for the spot where the strange island now appeared, and they were sure it was the best fishing ground they had. And still, they looked further, and still, their astonishment grew, for the day was clear, and the island was as plain to see as the hills to the north. In some places it was rugged, in others thickly wooded; here and there deep shadows on the sides pointed to ravines thick with brush and grasses. At one end it rose almost steeply from the sea, at the other it fell gradually; the dense forest of the mountainous part gave way to smaller trees, these in turn to shrubs, these in turn to green meadows, which finally merged with the sea and could no longer be distinguished from the waves.” (Quote taken from the "Irish Wonders" by D. R. McAnally)

There have been several recorded voyages to the island, but aside from their fantastical accounts, no discoveries have been made. Two explorers sailed out from Bristol in 1480 and 1481 to spend more than two months sailing along the Irish coast in search of the enigmatic island. Despite the claims that both missions failed, there is a record from a Spanish official in 1497 that mentions "the men from Bristol who found Brazil."

The Mallorcan cartographer Angelino Dulcert originally drew a portolan outline of the island of Bracile around 1325. In 1436, the Venetian geographer Andrea Bianco drew Insula de Brasil as a place on a map. He attributed it to a chain of atolls, and for a while, the Insula de Brasil was thought to be Terceira in the modern Azores, which has a volcanic mountain that is still known as Monte Brasil.

There are two islands with the name "Illa de brasil" on a Catalan map from 1480, one southwest of Ireland and the other south of "Illa Verde" or Greenland. Isola de Brazil was depicted on Diego Gutiérrez's 1562 map, a Spanish cartographer.

A map from 1570 by the Flemish geographer Abraham Ortelius depicts the island of Brazil to the west of the heart of Ireland.

Ortelius World Map Typvs Orbis Terrarvm, 1570 Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain

The island is depicted as having a circular form, being split in half by a river, and being called Do brasil on a 1630 nautical map created by Portuguese cartographer Joo Teixeira Albernaz. The reality of the island was beginning to be questioned, as evidenced by a map by the British geographer Thomas Jefferys from 1753 that depicts the island southwest of Ireland and refers to it as the "Imaginary Isle of O Brazil."

The names Brasil and Hy-Brasil have no known etymology, but according to Irish legend, they originate from the Irish U Breasail, which means "descendants (of Bresail)," and refers to a legendary clan in Ireland's northeast. Island; bres: value, greatness, and strength. The island's name has been variously spelled Brasil, Brazil, Breasil, Hy-Brasil, and O'Brasil.

Many of the legends refer to a great sorcerer who unleashed a spell that made the island invisible. There are so many theories about the island that it has become a complete mess, but what is interesting is the multiple historical accounts where the island's existence had been mentioned, making people believe that it actually existed.