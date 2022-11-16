The First Sentence in History Discovered on an Ancient Hair Comb

An ivory comb with an entire sentence in the Canaanite language. History of Yesterday

Israeli specialists have most certainly found the earliest entire Canaanite sentence, which was inscribed on an ancient comb. The discovery was described in a study that was just published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology.

The writing could be 3,700 years old. It suggests that people comb their hair and beards to get rid of insects and lice.

The comb is barely 3.5 by 2.5 centimeters (1.38 by 1 inch) in size and contains teeth on both sides; the remaining teeth were presumably broken long ago. All that is left of the teeth are their roots. The 14 finer teeth on the other side were presumably used to remove lice and their eggs from beards and hair, while the larger teeth on one side were better for breaking up knots.

The authors also used X-ray fluorescence spectroscopy, Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy, and digital microscopy to determine that the comb is made of ivory from an elephant tusk, which shows it was imported.

The comb was first uncovered in 2016 in southern Israel. But a professor at Israel's Hebrew University wasn't made aware of the small writing until the end of last year.

Yosef Garfinkel, the lead researcher from Hebrew University, talked with the Associated Press. He claims that the sentence on the comb is the earliest fully preserved Canaanite phrase, despite the fact that numerous ancient items with Canaanite lettering have been discovered over time.

According to Garfinkel, the first discoveries consisted mostly of a few letters and maybe a few phrases. Such brief works provided little chance for further research into the Canaanite manner of life. We didn't have enough stuff, he said.

Hopefully more artifacts from the same prehistoric period can be uncovered where the same or a similar written language had been used,