Photo of Drag Queen Putin Banned in Russia

Image of Drag Putin that had been made illegal in Russia since 2017 Reddit

Censorship has been an issue in Russia when it came to the information brought by western media, but lately, it has become very controlling, twisting all truths and making the Russian civilians see their leader and government as the heroes in every scenario. Just like how this photo of Drag Putin had been made illegal in Russia.

In opposition to the prohibition on LGBT promotion, this image was used. Putin took action because he believed that western civilization was invading their culture too much.

The image is on the 4,074-entry list of prohibited "extremist" publications maintained by the Russian justice ministry. The poster, which shows Putin with painted eyes and lips, symbolizes "the purported nonstandard sexual orientation of the president of the Russian Federation," according to No. 4,071.

Although it's unclear precisely which image the ministry is referring to, it's thought to be a variant of the one shown on banners during demonstrations against Russia's anti-gay laws. It turns out that there are quite a few manipulated photographs of Putin dressed as a woman in circulation.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary for the Kremlin, denied seeing the photo, telling the state-run news agency Tass that he had not. Putin was said to be "quite resilient to these vilenesses,"

“Our legislation has, so to say, a certain code defending a citizen’s honour and dignity, including those of the president. Individuals need to be guided by these norms, so unfortunately, I can say nothing.”

Six people subtly protested Russia’s “anti-gay propaganda law” by wearing the colors of the rainbow pride flag during World Cup celebrations History of Yesterday

Six individuals have come up with a cunning plan to smuggle the Pride flag into Russia during the World Cup in protest against the country's strict laws on openly supporting LGBTQ rights and speaking about homosexuality.