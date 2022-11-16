The Man With Over 100 Wives and 500 Children

Andrei Tapalaga

King Fon of BafutHistory of Yesterday

It is simple to criticize kings, but all too often we forget that they were not elected to the position and that modern kings and queens are mostly concerned with upholding tradition and the status quo in their countries. They must only follow the example set by their regal forefathers.

They also occasionally practiced odd traditions. And occasionally the kingdom has strange rules that are not enforced in most of the rest of the globe. So, if you're fortunate enough to have such illustrious ancestors and be born king in such a country, you'll need to have a good sense of humor and a lot of patience.

When the media questioned King Fon of Bafut, Abumbi II, about his 100 wives and polygamy—which is permitted in Cameroon—he responded that other values—particularly those of governance—had predominated during colonialism and that, as a result, there was a constant struggle between traditional values and contemporary Western values.

Family party at the Bafut PalaceHistory of Yesterday

In Cameroon, it is customary for the new monarch to inherit all of the deceased king's wives and children following his death.

After his father passed away in 1968, Abumbi II succeeded him as the 11th Fon or King of Bafut in Cameroon. Abumbi II, as is common in royal houses in Cameroon, inherited 72 queens and their offspring from his late father since it is both legal and normal for men to marry more than one wife, and there is no restriction on the number of spouses.

Abumbi II was King Fon of Bafut when he had 500 offspring and 100 queens because he was already blissfully married to 28 spouses by this point. One can see the inauguration event as well as the intrigue of the Western media, which followed King Fon and his wives everywhere they went.

They were curious about the women's opinion on their marriages and their involvement in the King's administration. Abumbi's third wife, Queen Constance, informed the media that every successful man needs have a strong, successful lady behind him. And that according to their custom, when someone is crowned king, the elder ladies remain to teach the younger women the custom and to pass it on to the new monarch, who was previously a prince rather than a king.


