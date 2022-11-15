11-Year-Old Has a Higher IQ Than Albert Einstein

Yusuf Shah, an 11-year-old youngster, achieved the highest score possible on a Mensa test, outperforming geniuses Stephen Hawking and Albert Einstein. According to a story in the Yorkshire Evening Post, he received a score of 162 on the IQ test, although the two legends are thought to have had IQs of about 160.

The youngster attends Wigton Moor Primary School in Leeds and is in class six. "Everyone at school believes I am extremely brilliant, and I have always wanted to know if I was in the top 2% of individuals who take the exam," he said in a statement to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The publication said that Shah's family decided he would prepare for the Mensa test along with his high school application, which included learning material that was somewhat comparable.

Yusuf's father Irfan told the outlet, "It is a difficult test to prepare for. We just did what we were already doing - nothing specific for the IQ test." He also added that it is important for his son to keep working hard. "I still tell him that 'your dad is still smarter than you'," said Irfan, "We take it all lightheartedly. Even if you are talented, you have to be the hardest worker."

What is interesting to know is that there is another case with a kid that had an even higher IQ, but it was never officially announced. Kim Ung-Yong from South Korea was said to have an IQ of over 200 before the age of 10, making him the most intelligent person in the world. However, there is no official record that proves the score he got on his IQ test at that ag