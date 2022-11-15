Scientists Discover What Could Be the Cause of Premature Aging

An unusual structure within the DNA could be the cause of this syndrome Image by 🆓 Use at your Ease 👌🏼 from Pixabay

Premature aging has long been a significant issue that has confounded scientists. The reasons why certain people age early have been the subject of several ideas during the past ten years. Some claim that a hectic lifestyle may be to blame, while others believe that particular meals may be to blame. Although DNA is modeled as a double helix, researchers have shown that there are different routes for genetic information to pass via tiny openings.

We all age, but premature aging occurs when it does so more quickly than it ought to. Usually, lifestyle and environmental variables are the culprits. The most noticeable symptoms of premature aging include wrinkles, age spots, dryness, and loss of skin tone. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle can help halt and stop additional premature aging.

Despite all this, premature aging seems to become a bigger problem as more and more people are suffering from it.

Now, researchers from Imperial College London have found a link between the buildup of G-quadruplexes and the rare genetic disorder Cockayne syndrome (CS), also known as Neill-Dingwall syndrome.

The illness known as Cockayne syndrome, which affects several biological systems, is characterized by premature aging, UV sensitivity, brain deterioration, and growth failure.

The disease is frequently connected to a mutation in the Cockayne syndrome B protein (CSB). In laboratory tests using human, animal, and bacterial cells, the researchers have now shown that the protein attaches to G-quadruplexes, which are composed of multiple DNA sequences, with "surprising picomolar affinity."

This is an important finding as it suggests that the CSB protein is involved in the "mixing and matching" of DNA sequences in cell nuclei, especially when it comes to ribosomal DNA.

Since cellular proteins are encoded in this specific form of DNA, they cannot be produced if CSB is changed and is unable to bind to G-quadruplexes. This is what could be the cause of premature aging as well as a large number of other diseases. Understanding the sequences in our DNA holds the key to the future of the medical world.