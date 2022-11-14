Over 15,000 Iranians Are Currently Facing the Death Penalty

All Iranian citizens who have been arrested during the protests have been sentenced to death. Image by mostafa meraji from Pixabay

The Death Penalty has been removed in many countries, however, there are some that still put it into practice. The subject of human rights in Iran has been quite predominant lately, as many people have been assaulted, imprisoned, and killed whilst being innocent. From very young teenagers to old people, they have all seen some sort of abuse from the authorities.

There have been many riots lately due to this as well as other issues with human rights. Authorities launched a crackdown that resulted in the incarceration of thousands of protesters after over two months of protests sparked by Mahsa Amini's murder.

Some have been accused of crimes that might result in the death sentence in a nation that Amnesty International claims executes more people each year than any other government in the world, second only to China.

According to the judiciary website Mizan Online on Sunday, the unidentified defendant was found guilty of "setting fire to a government building, disturbing public order, assembly, and conspiracy to commit a crime against national security," as well as being "an enemy of God and corruption on earth," and was given the death penalty by a Tehran court for all of these offenses.

While the demonstrations in Iran that erupted after Mahsa Amini was killed by the morality police didn't stop, a decision was made that was well-received by the parliament. With 227 votes out of 290 casts, the Iranian Parliament approved the death penalty for approximately 15,000 protesters, heeding calls from its members to punish the demonstrators more severely.

At this moment in time, 15,000 protestors are looking at the death sentence in the next coming month and the number just keeps rising with the number of riots and other incidents to overthrow the government.

According to Ramin Forouzandeh, an Iranian doctoral candidate studying in Toronto, parliamentarians may have the "'desire' to hang every protester, but they are afraid of doing so since it may spark more major waves of protests.

“I think they are testing their limits. I can say with confidence that if the protests calm down, they will start hanging the prisoners and double down on repression.” (Quote by Ramin Forouzandeh)

Taking into consideration that in 2015 more than 700 executions took place in less than 6 months within Iran, quite a world record, the message sent by the government is not an empty threat.

United Nations (UN) have given their perspective on the issue on November 2nd at a meeting with a Rapporteur on Human Rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman.

If things do not calm down and they escalate, even more, the UN may be forced to step in with militarized force. Let's not forget that already over 326 people have been killed in the past 3 months since the start of the riots and protests in Iran, whilst the real number of deaths in riots is believed to be much higher.

This number includes at least 123 fatalities in Sistan-Baluchistan, a region on Iran's southern border with Pakistan. In Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan, police forces opened fire on demonstrators after Friday prayers on September 30, killing the majority of them in what activists have dubbed Bloody Friday.

Including at least 123 fatalities in Sistan-Baluchistan, a region on Iran's southern border with Pakistan. In Zahedan, the capital of Sistan-Baluchistan, police forces opened fire on demonstrators after Friday prayers on September 30, killing the majority of them in what activists have dubbed Bloody Friday.

The alleged rape of a 15-year-old girl by a police commander in the port city of Chabahar set off those demonstrations.

Iranians and supporters from all around the world are protesting in different capitals, especially European capitals in the hope that this will raise awareness of this pressing issue.