Virtual Reality Headset Programmed To Kill Player in Real Life if He or She Dies In-Game

Virtual Reality headsets are becoming more popular as well as more advanced in the reality they have to offer. So advanced that some engineers have taken things to the next level and created a VR headset that will kill the user if he or she dies in-game. Palmer Lucky, the creator of Oculus, claims to have created a VR headgear that, if you lose in a game you're playing, would murder you in real life.

Lucky recently discussed their new project, which was motivated by the Japanese book series Sword Art Online, in a blog post(opens in new tab). On November 6, 2022, a scientist imprisoned thousands of individuals in a VR MMO that could "only be liberated via completion," according to that franchise. The "NerveGear" headgear could not be taken off, and if a player died in-game, it would kill them in real life by irradiating their brain with microwave radiation.

"But that isn’t what you are here for. You want NerveGear, the incredible device that perfectly recreates reality using a direct neural interface that is also capable of killing the user. The idea of tying your real life to your virtual avatar has always fascinated me – you instantly raise the stakes to the maximum level and force people to fundamentally rethink how they interact with the virtual world and the players inside it." (Quote by Palmer Luckey)

The explosive charges on the headgear are ones Luckey often employs in "other projects," but he did not identify which ones. Luckey also established Anduril, a weapons and military business that has secured significant contracts with the government.

“When an appropriate game-over screen is displayed, the charges fire, instantly destroying the brain of the user,” Luckey wrote on his blog on Monday.

“I was able to hide from his employees, regulators, and contract manufacturing partners. I am a pretty smart guy, but I couldn’t come up with any way to make anything like this work, not without attaching the headset to gigantic pieces of equipment.” (Quote by Palmer Luckey)

But worry not, the headset is not available to buy. Such a piece of technology would not only be extremely controversial but would probably never make it to the market taking into consideration western laws.