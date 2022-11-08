Gloria Ramirez: The Toxic Lady Who Made Everyone Around Her Sick

Gloria Ramirez History of Yesterday

There are many toxic elements that affect us and all living organisms if approached. Take for example nuclear material such as Plutonium or Uranium, you don't want to stay near it as it emits a lot of radiation. Now imagine a real-life person that has the same sort of effect on living organisms, but much worse.

Imagine being so poisonous that you sicken others around you! Gloria Ramirez, commonly known as the "Toxic Lady," was just 31 years old when she passed away, but she will live on in medical history books. Gloria Ramirez, who was experiencing heart palpitations, was carried into the emergency department of Riverside General Hospital in Southern California on February 19, 1994. After 45 minutes, Ramirez had passed away and 23 out of the 37 members of the ER staff had been sick after being exposed to the noxious gases emanating from Ramirez's body.

The reason for Gloria Ramirez's death was pretty obvious; she had Stage 4 cervical cancer, renal failure, and cardiac arrest. The Riverside ER Team tried to revive her using methods that had been successfully utilized in similar circumstances before.

First, a conventional approach for stabilizing potential blood and electrolyte shortages was administering Ringer's lactate solution intravenously (IV). The trauma team then administered lorazepam, midazolam, and diazepam injections to sedate Ramirez. Thirdly, they administered oxygen using an Amb-bag that pushed clean air into Ramirez's lungs.

The circumstances of Ramirez’s death triggered one of the largest forensic investigations in history, drawing worldwide attention.

It was a routine day for the ER Team, with high-drama scenarios to handle but nothing out of the ordinary until the emergency room's medical personnel started to faint and get sick. The syringe used to insert a catheter into Ramirez's arm gave out an ammonia-like stench, which was detected by the medical team. Strange manila-colored particles floating in the blood were another thing they observed. Everyone who was gathered around the dying woman soon began to feel queasy and ill.

The lead physician gave the order to vacate the emergency room and asked that other employees and patients do the same. They then disrobed to their underwear and placed their outerwear into biohazard bags and fled to the open parking lot.

The situation was taken over by a secondary trauma team that was outfitted with personal protective equipment, and they continued to perform CPR on Ramirez until she passed away. Ramirez's body is covered in many layers of body shrouds by the backup trauma team, who also place it in an aluminum coffin and place it in a separate area of the mortuary. A specially trained hazmat crew was then summoned to search the ER for any signs of the poison that had been spilled and sickened so many people. Nothing was discovered.

What followed was a full investigation which had to be started with a dangerous autopsy. Surprisingly, nothing out of the ordinary was discovered in Gloria's body. In desperation, the coroner’s office approached the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories (LLNL) near San Francisco for help. Strangely these experts were actually nuclear weapon makers which came in handy.

Their expertise helped them discover dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) in her system. This substance is used as a pain killer for cancer patients. On its own, the substance is harmless, which did not make much sense . However, a deeper analysis concluded what made Gloria Toxic. The combination of DMSO and oxygen was administrated to her in the ambulance.

Gloria Ramirez had been using DMSO as self-medication. When she had trouble breathing at home, an ambulance was summoned, and the paramedics started administering oxygen right away. With the DMSO already present in her bodily system, this sparked a chemical reaction.