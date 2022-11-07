The Secrets Behind the Federal Reserve

Federal Reserve Note 20 dollar 1996 print reverse Wikimedia Commons/ Public Domain

The majority of people believe that the Federal Reserve is a branch of government. Not at all. It is a business. It is a hybrid organization that combines elements of both government and private enterprises. This is supported by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis' own website. The Federal Reserve Banks were established by a law passed by Congress and are not a part of the federal government (The 1913 Federal Reserve Act). The Federal Reserve Banks are organized similarly to commercial organizations; member banks own shares in them and get dividends.

One of the most guarded institutions in the country is the Federal Reserve. It has been asserted that Congress is more informed about CIA operations than Fed operations.

The plan to establish the Federal Reserve can only be characterized as pure Machiavelli brilliance since it was carried out in complete secret. To understand the history of the Fed, you must go back to 1910 to 1913. This information was made public by Edward G. Griffin in The Creature from Jekyll Island.

Six men—Nelson Aldrich, A. Piatt Andrew, Henry Davidson, Arthur Shelton, Frank Vanderlip, and Paul Warburg—met in secret on Jekyll Island, a posh getaway off the coast of Georgia, in November 1910 to draft a proposal to restructure the nation's financial system. What bonded these men together? They were very wealthy elite bankers and financiers. They acted as the cartel's spokesman.

Americans were putting a lot of pressure on Congress at the time to pass legislation to rein in the "big evil banks" that were wrecking the economy, sparking panicky financial situations, and destroying many people's lives. The bankers believed that if a banking reform measure was to be passed in the nation, it would be better if the "big bad banks" wrote it themselves and drafted (with the stroke of a pen) their own banking rules and regulations rather than waiting to see how it would turn out. What a brilliant idea! similar to the fox protecting the hen house.

After a challenging week on Jekyll Island, the six guys formed their cartel agreement, brought it back to Washington, DC, gave it a classy name—the Federal Reserve Act—and convinced Congress to approve it in 1913. As if this weren't terrible enough, Woodrow Wilson and the rest of Congress gave the Federal Reserve the authority to print money, which is against the Constitution. This is in addition to allowing banks to control their own industries.

In place of Congress, Woodrow Wilson gave a group of private persons who acted like a banking cartel the authority to generate money.

The Federal Reserve is in charge of directing monetary policy and overseeing the financial system, making it the most influential economic organization in the country. By deciding on interest rates and affecting the amount of money available in the economy, it does this.

Inflation in the US rose to 8.5% today, the highest level since 1982. According to news sources from the major media, it appears that we have a definitional issue when it comes to inflation. Depending on which party is in power, the concept of inflation appears to alter.

Since 1913, the US dollar's value has decreased by 99%. The U.S. dollar was a true store of wealth from 1783 and 1913. The United States had virtually little inflation. One hundred years after saving a $1 in 1800, you could still buy roughly the same quantity of products with that dollar.

But in 1913, something shifted, and the U.S. dollar began a protracted and gradual descent toward depreciation. According to the U.S. Government's own calculations, more than $2000 is required now to have the same purchase power that $100 had in 1913.