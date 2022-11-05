Video of Two Head Turtle Baby Amazed Millions of Viewers

The condition when a species has two heads is called bicephaly Inteligent Living

Seeing creatures with multiple heads is quite an amazing scene of how unique and obscure they can be. A video of a turtle with two heads went viral on the internet as it amazed viewers with something that is rarely seen.

This case is named bicephaly, describing a creature with two heads. The hatchling has two independently moving heads that protrude from its green shell, giving it the appearance of conjoined twins. Each skull raises to breathe at a different moment as the turtle swims about in the water, and each head is in charge of a separate pair of three legs.

X-rays also reveal two separate gastrointestinal systems concealed under the shell, even though they share a spine in part. Here is the video showing how each head moves on its own pattern.

However, during an embryo's development, bicephaly can be caused by both hereditary and environmental abnormalities. Either an embryo splits fully in two (producing identical twins) or it splits partially, resulting in conjoined twins in humans. However, in the case of animals with two heads, two distinct embryos only partially fuse together.

It is very rare to actually see a healthy two-head turtle hatch and grow to adulthood.