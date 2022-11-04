Out of Control Chinese Rocket To Crash on Earth Tomorrow

The core stage of China's Long March 5B rocket, which launched on Oct. 31, 2022, will re-enter Earth's atmosphere soon. Mashable/VCG

China's Long March 5B rocket which launched on October 31, 2022, is out of control after some technical issue and it is now heading toward Earth. The 50,000-pound rocket the size of two trailer trucks is said that it will crash sometime on November 5th, but scientists are not able to track the exact location of the crash.

However, as of midweek, they were aware of a few locations where it wouldn't: According to Aerospace Corporation, a federally financed nonprofit organization that has been monitoring this rogue core stage and other previous ones, most of Europe, as well as any place above Chicago's latitude, might be ruled out.

China will have permitted its largest rocket, the Long March 5B, to re-enter the atmosphere for the fourth time, with no control over where it will land. The rocket was used to build the Tiangong space station, which means "heavenly palace," during China's final launch on October 31. The final component for building the orbiting laboratory was carried by a rocket.

"We, the world, don't deliberately launch things this big, intending them to fall wherever. We haven't done that for 50 years. All the large re-entries that have been uncontrolled in the last few years, except for these, were accidents. Something went wrong. It wasn't supposed to happen." (Ted Meulhaupt, an Aerospace space debris expert, told reporters on Wednesday.)

As of mid-Thursday, the modelers estimated the booster would reemerge between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. ET Friday.

The problem is that this is not the first time China has done this and people do not understand why is the Chinese government allowing this to happen... again. No comments have yet been made and most probably none will be made, leaving a lot of space for speculations. The same thing happened last time and it had been stated by Bill Nelson, who said that this does not follow the "established best practices of spacefaring".

This mission's goal, along with the previous three ones, was to launch incredibly heavy modules into space for the construction of a space station. What could be pulled into orbit would be reduced by any additional weight added to the rocket, such as more fuel, heat shields, or technology to make a controlled landing. Some people think China chose to let the rocket fall where it may because of this.