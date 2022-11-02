The Human-Sized Eagle

Harpy Eagle nex to man History of Yesterday

When they came across a picture of this giant bird online, many people assumed it was a digitally changed image, while others assumed someone had dressed up as an animal. The harpy eagle is the name of the creature in question, which thousands were shocked to hear actually exists and is real.

Many of the specimens grew to be the size of an adult male or female human, making it one of the biggest bird species still in existence. It has a wing span of 6.5 feet and can weigh between four and 20 pounds (the female doubles the weight of the male). It has gigantic claws that may spread to a length of more than 5 inches and are bigger than a human hand.

It thrives in the rainforest, which is where it was originally discovered and is frequently seen there as well as in portions of Central America, Colombia, Venezuela, Peru, Brazil, Paraguay, and northern Argentina. The harpy eagle is renowned for eating meat and having the capacity to support up to 70% of its own weight. Primarily, they hunt creatures like sloths, coatis, and monkeys.

The Harpy Eagle hunts prey that is twice its own size, and with such massive, sharp claws, there is no question that this predator is more than capable of pursuing large prey. This is what makes the Harpy Eagle such a vicious predator.

These birds, which may live between 25 and 35 years (some even reach 40), are in danger of going extinct because, according to specialists, despite being a protected species, poachers frequently hunt them for their feathers.

Being so many birds going extinct is quite terrible, especially at this moment when the apex is being achieved. There were once about 50,000 different species of birds living throughout the world. We are currently below 10,000 and still counting.