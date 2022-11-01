The Mystery Behind the Screaming Mummies

Andrei Tapalaga

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y0koJ_0iuWog0x00
The Screaming Guanajuato Mummies re-surfacedHistory of Yesterday

What happens when "dead" persons resurrect? This is the horrifyingly real yet fascinating tale of mummies, not zombies, returning from the dead. This horror story is set in Guanajuato, Mexico, not Cairo, Egypt. Have you ever had a nightmare about being buried alive, which caused you to wake up in the middle of the night sweating and terrified? There have been instances of this worst-case scenario coming true throughout history. The wailing Guanajuato Mummies depict the consequences of "dead" individuals returning to "life" six feet under, providing a visual representation of your worst fear. Not a predicament you want to be in.

Mexico's Guanajuato is a small town. In the year 1833, a significant portion of the population was being killed by cholera as it ravages the town. The fit and able people swiftly buried the deceased in mass graves as the bodies accumulated to stop the sickness from spreading.

As time goes on, cholera instances began to decline, allowing those who survived the terrible illness to resume their normal lives. Anyone who desired to maintain eternal care for the remains of their ancestors who were interred in mass graves was required to pay a tax in 1870, according to the municipal administration. If this tax was not paid, the bodies would be unearthed and kept in a storehouse.

Scientists discovered that the town's 6000 feet above sea level elevation, distinct soil composition, and arid, low-humidity climate prevented the bodies from decomposing. But when the villagers observed the mummies' facial expressions, they made the creepiest and most horrifying revelation. Many of them had faces that conveyed the horror they experienced upon awakening in the coffin and realizing they had been buried alive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34RTTV_0iuWog0x00
The Screaming Guanajuato Mummies on DisplayHistory of Yesterday

We should logically analyze the origin of the notion that the dead can return back to life. Could there be another reason behind those horrifying screams? Maybe, but with the discovery of Ignacia Aguilar's body, whose odd illness led her heart to beat so slowly that it looked to cease, the myth of the "dead coming back to life 6 feet deep" gained greater credibility.

At least 38 occurrences of the Lazarus phenomenon have been documented since the phenomena were first mentioned in medical literature in 1982, including the case of an 80-year-old woman who was mistakenly declared dead and found "frozen alive" in a hospital mortuary in 2014.

Although death doesn't look nice, those facial expressions are abnormal for a dead person; they are too frantic and expressive. Without a question, the shrieking Guanajuato mummies are a visual representation of your worst nightmare.

Mexico celebrates Dia De Los Muertos, also known as The Day of the Dead, on November 1 and 2. During this time, families welcome back the spirits of their departed loved ones for a brief reunion that includes food, drink, music, and celebration.

